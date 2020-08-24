Valorant: Changing regions might delete all purchased skins, could affect Indian players

If you aren’t all that active on Reddit, and hardly see yourself visiting the Valorant subreddit forums, then you are perhaps not aware of the drama that’s ensuing there right now.

So let’s get you up to speed, on what has been infuriating the Valorant fans at the moment.

A Reddit user who goes by the handle of nyuware, has posted his grievances (more of a rant) a day ago, after Riot Games’ response to his query on changing his account region.

According to the Valorant support desk, Riot would be deleting most of the account data during a region change, and that would include Battle Pass progress, purchased skins, acquired rank and match history.

Though losing match history and the ranked tier may not prove to be such a big problem, losing all skins and Battle Pass progress is where the fans will draw the line.

Nyuware says that “So basically in order to change my region, they will completely wipe my account, rank, paid skins, basically everything and I think that’s bullsh*t.”

The photo by Reddit user nyuware Image Credits: TheSpike.GG

The Reddit user even shared a snap of the conversation that he had with the Valorant support staff. What honestly ticked him off was the fact that players had no prior information of this before starting the skin purchase process.

Nyuware writes, “Before starting the process I didn’t have the information that this would happen, they just told me that I had to wait two weeks in order to change my region, and now they’re asking me to this? WTF”

Needless to say, the Valorant fan base is infuriated, and the Reddit post got over 7,000 upvotes in under 24-hours. One user even wrote “If your whole account is wiped what’s the point in having the ability to region change accounts? Literally a useless function,”

Advertisement

This will affect Indian Valorant players the most

India is all set to get its very own regional Valorant servers by the end of 2020, and what all excitement the fans may have had about this prospect so far, has all been thrown out the window after this recent bit of ‘regional change’ information.

Indian Valorant fans have been investing a lot of time and effort playing in the SEA region, and even with a high 100+ ping, the love for the game is very much there. Many of them have also invested a lot of money in buying exclusive skins, and Battle Passes.

Hence, the very fact that Riot might be deleting all of these investments upon a regional change will put off a lot of players in transferring their accounts to the new Indian server which is being set-up in Mumbai.