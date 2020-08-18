Valorant: Cloud9 rounds out their roster with the final addition of Vice

Cloud9 has finally closed out their Valorant roster with the addition of Daniel' vice' Kim, and they took their sweet time doing so.

Vice has been with the C9 Valorant team ever since the start of the Ignition Series, and has had an excellent performance with the team in each of the tournaments.

And even though C9 was not able to emerge victorious in any of the tournaments, which were all won by TSM (1 by Sentinels), Vice still had a significant part to play in any success that the squad was able to find.

Even during the most recent Pittsburgh Knights Invitational Gauntlet Series, Vice helped C9 defeat Renegades, Envy, Complexity, as well as Luminosity Gaming. However, they eventually lost to TSM in the upper bracket finals, who then went on to win the whole tournament once again.

Vice used to play CS: GO for Cloud9

Vice's return to Cloud9 is more of a coming home story than anything else. The pro used to play on the C9 CS: GO roster, and with his entry in Valorant, he is joined by former CS: GO players Josh' shinobi' Abastado, Mitch Semago, Skyler' Relyks' Weaver, and Tyson' Ten Z' Ngo.

The C9 roster is full of potential, and we witnessed their capabilities first-hand during the PAX Arena Invitational, where they steamrolled their way to the finals. They eventually lost to Sentinels, who are considered to be the second-best squad in North America right after TSM.

As adept as Tenz is with his Jett gameplay, Vice is equally impressive when he gets to pick Cypher. He is just incredible at playing around the Agent's Cyber Cage and Tripwire setup, and is capable of holding down plant sites all by himself.

Vice's addition to the C9 roster has strengthened the team from what it was during the closed beta period of Valorant. And as Vice did not have much success while playing CS: GO for the squad, he will indeed want to make a name for himself in this new shooter from Riot Games.