Some recent data mine leaks by ValorantExpress have revealed that Riot was planning the release of two Agents in the coming months, called Shatter and Crusader.

This got a lot of fans quite excited, as the Agents were rumoured to have impressive abilities that played out somewhat differently than all the other Agents who are currently available in the game.

However, Riot Games' lead character designer, Ryan 'Morello' Scott, took to Twitter a couple of hours ago, to destroy much of that excitement.

Super old cancelled characters. I've talked a bunch on my stream about Crusader getting the axe. Y'all reading too much into files - lots of stuff cut from the game over time https://t.co/goz3I3hiwJ — Morello (@RiotMorello) July 20, 2020

He confirmed that the recent leaks are for older Agents, who got cancelled a long time ago.

Who were the two cancelled Valorant Agents?

Shatter Clone Ability Audio:



Shatter is another one of the agents that has possibly been scrapped, but unlike others, this has not been confirmed.



After digging through dev audio files for hours, I have been able to match up some sounds to his clone ability. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/8jRcupYQ76 — Valorant Express - Valorant Leaks And News (@ValorantExpress) July 20, 2020

According to ValorantExpress, one of the Agents was supposed to be called Shatter and his abilities revolved around making decoys of himself to trick enemies. It was also rumoured that Shatter would be able to control his clone, or it would have the ability to run forward in an area and explode, dealing damage to anyone inside its blast radius.

Crusader info:



- Shield Ability: Crusader would have a shield that would block damage, block damage when he is planting the bomb, and even be throw-able. This shield would eventually break.



- Crusader would have a throw-able grenade as well. The properties are unknown. — Valorant Express - Valorant Leaks And News (@ValorantExpress) July 20, 2020

Crusader was the second leaked Valorant Agent and was thought to possess a breakable shield. The shield would be used to plant the spike and is a throwable ability that can be used to make a lot of plays.

Crusader was also rumoured to have a grenade like-ability, much like that of Raze, but no such leak files were found to attest to that fact.

Crusader may not have been a good Agent in Valorant

As the game revolves around a very tactical form of gameplay, many fans were not all happy about the fact that Crusader can actually be a future Agent in Valorant.

Giving the Agent a shield would literally break the game, and create a lot of balancing issues, which could have been a big headache for the developers.