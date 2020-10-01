'Valorant currently unplayable': Riot Games set to release new patch as Ninja calls out cheaters and glitches

Riot Games' Valorant is one of the most popular FPS games at the moment, having enjoyed a stellar run so far, ever since its release back in June this year.
From casual gamers to prominent streamers such as Ninja and Shroud, Valorant has steadily risen through the ranks to pose as a formidable foe to the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty. However, with every positive, there is often a negative not too far behind.
As it is with most games these days, Valorant too, is not immune to the menace of cheating, which was recently pointed out by Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, who stated that the game was currently 'unplayable':
In addition to mentioning cheaters, Ninja also spoke out against the numerous glitches which have been plaguing the game of late, that being the VO associated with Cypher and Sova as well as connectivity issues in Ranked and Custom matches.
Keeping this in mind, Riot Games is all set to release a new patch, which promises to address these concerns:
What to expect from the new Valorant Patch?
As stated in the tweet above, Valorant seems to have addressed most of the primary concern areas, including games freezing, inconsistent servers, and the VO bug associated with Sova and Phoenix's lines.
When it comes to the cheater issue, the online community has been demanding a stable anti-cheat for a long time now, as many players have voiced their grievances in the past:
Keeping this issue of cheaters in mind, what may come as a relief for players, is the prolonged attempt by Valorant to crack down on cheaters in the game, as they continue to work on their Anti-cheat:
The new Valorant patch is scheduled to arrive in-game today for the APAC+EU/CIS/TR regions at 9 pm (PT) and the Americas at 11 pm (PT).
Published 01 Oct 2020, 12:16 IST