'Valorant currently unplayable': Riot Games set to release new patch as Ninja calls out cheaters and glitches

Riot Games' Valorant is one of the most popular FPS games at the moment, having enjoyed a stellar run so far, ever since its release back in June this year.

From casual gamers to prominent streamers such as Ninja and Shroud, Valorant has steadily risen through the ranks to pose as a formidable foe to the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty. However, with every positive, there is often a negative not too far behind.

As it is with most games these days, Valorant too, is not immune to the menace of cheating, which was recently pointed out by Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, who stated that the game was currently 'unplayable':

Valorant currently unplayable. nothing but DC's in Ranked and Customs, not to mention cheaters in high elo matches constantly. Sova silent ULT glitch, Cypher ult breaks ur ear drums. Really hoping for some hot fixes ASAP — NinjaInnit (@Ninja) October 1, 2020

In addition to mentioning cheaters, Ninja also spoke out against the numerous glitches which have been plaguing the game of late, that being the VO associated with Cypher and Sova as well as connectivity issues in Ranked and Custom matches.

Keeping this in mind, Riot Games is all set to release a new patch, which promises to address these concerns:

1.5 hours from now (@ 9pm PT), we're shipping a patch for APAC + EU/CIS/TR regions to fix a bug with games occasionally freezing and (hopefully) a bug where Phoenix and Sova's ultimate VO lines don't play.



If we're stable: Americas gets this patch at 11pm PT. Thanks everyone. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 1, 2020

What to expect from the new Valorant Patch?

As stated in the tweet above, Valorant seems to have addressed most of the primary concern areas, including games freezing, inconsistent servers, and the VO bug associated with Sova and Phoenix's lines.

When it comes to the cheater issue, the online community has been demanding a stable anti-cheat for a long time now, as many players have voiced their grievances in the past:

Valorant n Warzone fighting to see who can have the most cheats — Scotty G (@GScottskicks) October 1, 2020

Queued into a cheater on my team and he said that I would be surprised how many radiants are cheating/or boosted by cheaters — raph (@lmaoraph) September 27, 2020

Fr the cheating is awful — LG Melt (@LG_Melts) October 1, 2020

There’s actually massive amounts of kids cheating on Valorant in “respected” orgs. What a joke — Ghost LaK (@LaKsoh) September 30, 2020

Keeping this issue of cheaters in mind, what may come as a relief for players, is the prolonged attempt by Valorant to crack down on cheaters in the game, as they continue to work on their Anti-cheat:

Almost all valorant cheats are taken down there should be a considerable decrease of cheaters in valorant this includes privates and public ones.



Ranked should feel a lot better now while these cheats are down — Anti-Cheat Police Department 🕵️ (@AntiCheatPD) October 1, 2020

The new Valorant patch is scheduled to arrive in-game today for the APAC+EU/CIS/TR regions at 9 pm (PT) and the Americas at 11 pm (PT).