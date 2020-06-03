Dafran Quits Full-Time streaming

Well, it seems like the drama with this former Overwatch pro never seems to end. In a recent turn of events, it seems like Daniel ‘Dafran’ Francesca is going to take up farming as an occupation.

Now, the reason why this comes as a big shock for fans is because Valorant just got it’s official release, and Dafran did show quite a bit of enthusiasm in playing Valorant, especially after hearing that leaderboards will be coming.

So his sudden decision to quit Valorant and take up farming might just be another addition to the long list of ways that he trolls his fans.

Valorant player Dafran posts a message on Twitch

His history with trolling and the desire he expressed to play Valorant didn’t stop him from going to Twitch last night and writing:

“My friends! From the bottom of my heart, thanks for all the incredible years and unforgettable memories. It is time for a new chapter in my life. I am going to be starting on an education, that has to do with growing fruits, vegetables and etc.

The biggest 2 reasons of why I am doing this:

1. We only have 1 life to live, do what makes you happy

2. I have already spent 1/3 of my life in front of the computer

I am not going to stream regularly anymore. This is not the end completely though, I will still stream for fun but rarely. Again, thanks for everything guys, it has been a pleasure”

However, his desire to take up farming is not exactly a new one, and Dafran did hint at a possible career during a stream earlier this May. While fragging his way through Overwatch, he said that he wanted to “own a strawberry farm.”

He even goes on to say “Imagine owning a greenhouse strawberry farm that’s inside a huge commercial greenhouse? Imagine waking up to that every day,” “Oh my God, that would be f**king amazing.”