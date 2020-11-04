Valorant: Developers looking to accelerate map release; will bring it to a total of 7

If there is one thing that Valorant fans universally agree on, it is that this shooter is in dire need of new maps.

With the addition of Icebox in Valorant patch 1.10, Riot Game’s offering finally has a fifth arena, and players will no longer have to play on a repeat map during a best-of-five in any tournament.

But even with five maps, Valorant’s arena pool still feels a bit too inadequate, and it’s not just the players who think so.

Developers have at times chimed in on how unhappy they are with the total number of maps in this game. Even Valorant’s Game Director, Joe Ziegler, talked about accelerating the total amount of arenas in a recent interview.

The interview was with G2 Esports’ star player, Oscar “mixwell” Cañellas Colocho, and Riot Ziegler went into a lot of details about the changes that the devs are looking to make in Valorant in the upcoming patches.

Ziegler wants to speed up Valorant’s map release, bring it to a total of seven

Image Credits: The Gamer

When asked how many maps they plan to have in Valorant’s competitive, Ziegler had a fascinating answer for Mixwell:

“We haven’t really determined yet, because we don’t have enough right now, we’ll be the first to admit it. Right now, we’re releasing our fifth map. We have enough, I think, to run a BO5. But we don’t have enough for some sort of level strategic positioning of how many we’ll have past that.”

“We’re trying to accelerate the next few maps because we feel like getting to seven is a good starting point, to now begin to think how many of these would we want to carry into our competitive map pool.”

“And then, once we get past that, we can begin really thinking if we’re going to leave maps out of the competitive map pool if that makes sense. Right now, we’re sort of thinking about how we get to the point of having about seven, just to start that conversation.”

Ziegler’s statements are indeed something that the Valorant fans will be happy hearing. Unlike CS: GO, Valorant currently doesn’t have enough maps to have a pick and ban phase.

Picking and banning a map is an essential strategy in CS: GO, and Valorant teams will be allowed to do the same once it has enough arenas on the selection screen.