Valorant devs address issue regarding Radiant rank bug

Valorant players have faced quite a lot of bugs in the months after its release. These glitches mostly include those that hamper a player's game.

However, after the recent patch update 1.14, players have been facing a bug that turns out to be quite humorous.

Many gamers have reported to have been promoted to the Radiant rank in their career tab. And who wouldn't want to be promoted to the highest level available in the game?

However, the funny turn to this issue is that players' actual ranks were either Bronze, Silver, or Platinum. In other words, nothing close to Radiant.

According to reports, this usually happens to players who disconnect and reconnect in the middle of a Valorant Competitive match. They then get to see the Radiant rank at the end of the game.

Valorant player TheGentlemanGame shared his career screen on a recent Reddit post after he got promoted from Diamond to Radiant.

Image via Reddit

Riot Games official UPS3RGE took this issue in a funny way and assured that it was just a visual error and would not harm the competitive mode in any way:

"Hey there, Grats on hitting Radiant! LOL, in all seriousness, sorry about the confusion. This is a known visual bug that we're investigating."

Valorant players might continue having the Radiant bug until the next patch update

A recent tweet from the Valorant official Twitter handle noted:

We're aware of a new bug with ranked. When you finish a game, you may see a Radiant rank in the end of game screen, making you think you got promoted to Radiant.



You probably didn't, but it's nice to dream, right? We'll be deploying a fix with the next patch. pic.twitter.com/F2TtFldHIi — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) December 11, 2020

This tweet means a player might continue facing the bug until the next patch arrives in the game. However, it does not affect the game, and players can still play in the low-ranked lobbies.

So, until the next patch update, to view a player's actual rank, they need to exit the summary tab and re-enter it to get back the original level.