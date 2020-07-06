Valorant: dizzy’s graphics, crosshair, and other in-game settings

The Apex Legends star dizzy has grown to be one of the most popular Valorant streamers at the moment.

He has invested several hours in the game so far, and needless to say, he is insanely good at it.

Image Courtesy: The Loadout

Valorant’s closed beta was a complete success, to say the least. The game became incredibly popular on Twitch, ever since it released. It has attracted players from all over the world and different gaming genres.

During the closed beta period itself, Valorant saw a lot of professional players leaving their established careers in other games to seek a new one in this shooter from Riot. However, the pros were not the only ones who were making this jump from one game to another.

Streamers were also a part of this grand exodus. We can noww see prominent personalities like Shroud, Summit1g, and Dafran, streaming the game on their channels on a regular basis.

Coby 'dizzy' Meadows is one of the many streamers who took up Valorant from day one and absolutely fell in love with the game.

valorant is so fkin addicting — dizzy (@dizzy) April 10, 2020

He is an Apex Legends professional and a Twitch streamer who has been investing thousands of hours in the game.

He has gained the reputation of being a 'fragging god'. If you wish to understand what makes him so good at the game, here is a look at his settings.

His Mouse Settings:

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.57

eDPI: 456

Hz: 1000

Scoped Sensitivity M.: 1

Windows Sensitivity: 6

His Key Bindings

Walk: L-Shift

Equip Primary Weapon; 1

Use/Equip Ability: 1: C

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Equip Secondary Weapon; 2

Use/Equip Ability: 2: Q

Jump: Space Bar

Equip Melee Weapon; 3

Use/Equip Ability: 3: E

Use Object: F

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: X

His Crosshair Settings

Color; White

Outlines: On / 1 / 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines; 1 / 6 / 1 / 3

Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 2 / 10

Fade / Movement / Firing Error: Off / Off / Off

His minimap settings

Rotate / Fixed Orientation: Rotate / Based on Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names; Never

HIs Display Settings

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Resolution: 1920×1080

Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked

His Graphics Settings

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: High

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: On

Bloom: Off

Distortion; Off

First Person Shadows: Off