Valorant: dizzy’s graphics, crosshair, and other in-game settings
- The Apex Legends star dizzy has grown to be one of the most popular Valorant streamers at the moment.
- He has invested several hours in the game so far, and needless to say, he is insanely good at it.
Valorant’s closed beta was a complete success, to say the least. The game became incredibly popular on Twitch, ever since it released. It has attracted players from all over the world and different gaming genres.
During the closed beta period itself, Valorant saw a lot of professional players leaving their established careers in other games to seek a new one in this shooter from Riot. However, the pros were not the only ones who were making this jump from one game to another.
Streamers were also a part of this grand exodus. We can noww see prominent personalities like Shroud, Summit1g, and Dafran, streaming the game on their channels on a regular basis.
Coby 'dizzy' Meadows is one of the many streamers who took up Valorant from day one and absolutely fell in love with the game.
He is an Apex Legends professional and a Twitch streamer who has been investing thousands of hours in the game.
He has gained the reputation of being a 'fragging god'. If you wish to understand what makes him so good at the game, here is a look at his settings.
His Mouse Settings:
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.57
- eDPI: 456
- Hz: 1000
- Scoped Sensitivity M.: 1
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
His Key Bindings
- Walk: L-Shift
- Equip Primary Weapon; 1
- Use/Equip Ability: 1: C
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Equip Secondary Weapon; 2
- Use/Equip Ability: 2: Q
- Jump: Space Bar
- Equip Melee Weapon; 3
- Use/Equip Ability: 3: E
- Use Object: F
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: X
His Crosshair Settings
- Color; White
- Outlines: On / 1 / 1
- Center Dot: Off
- Inner Lines; 1 / 6 / 1 / 3
- Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 2 / 10
- Fade / Movement / Firing Error: Off / Off / Off
His minimap settings
- Rotate / Fixed Orientation: Rotate / Based on Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names; Never
HIs Display Settings
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920×1080
- Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked
His Graphics Settings
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: High
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: On
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion; Off
- First Person Shadows: Off