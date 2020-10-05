Valorant: Does the Battle Pass system require an overhaul in Act 3?

If Riot Games’ Valorant is the only game that you spam during your waking hours, then unlocking the Battle Pass by gathering match XP will not seem like such a difficult task.

However, trust us when we say that there are many Valorant players around the world for whom the Battle Pass progress system is the bane of their existence.

A lot of players (mostly those with full-time jobs and families to take care of) don’t have more than 2-3 hours a day to invest in Valorant.

Seeing some confusion regarding the battle pass but rest assured it will take ~100 hours to complete. https://t.co/4DZ3t7yv9U — Joe Lee (@SWAGGERNAU7) June 3, 2020

If we take into consideration what Riot Games’ Joe Lee had previously said about the Battle Pass taking 100 hours to complete with only 2 months to finish, the average player caps out at 60-90 hours by the end of each Act.

For many players, it becomes an uphill task that they don't want to do and for those who have already paid the $10 price, spamming match after match just to complete the missions in time makes the game a very boring experience.

Valorant needs a Battle Pass rework

Don’t get us wrong, Riot’s Battle Pass system for Valorant is a good one, especially when it comes to providing players with some amazing cosmetics.

Having said that, casual players are not able to tap into the Battle Pass rewards as they are not able to complete the missions on time.

When you turn a game, especially a shooter, into a very grind-heavy experience, then you’re definitely going to lose the interest of a large part of your player base.

In a Reddit post made in June, the Redditor who goes by the name of PathologicalBacteria rants about the Battle pass XP system by saying:

“If I heard correctly, their will be a new battlepass every 2 months with each new Act the Valorant team plans on releasing. I am only on tier 36 and have played well over 50 games and still don’t think I’ll have enough time to finish the battlepass. Even with the daily mission, I only get enough time to play 2-3 games a day to complete them. It shouldn’t take 10 40 min games to complete 1 of the later tiers(36-50)."

He continued:

"The fact that we don’t even get VALORANT points in the battlepass, so we can just spend those on the next BP, and not spend money on a new BP every 2 months. I don’t give af about Radianite points if I can’t fucking spend them. Your system is big shit Valorant. Fix it. Aren’t you making enough from the assholes that buy your $70 bundle every 2 weeks? This just turned into a rant about everything wrong in the game. My bad. Most of all, though, fix the BP xp problem. I want that fuckin knife.”

From the beginning of Act 1 to the end of Act 2, not much has changed in Valorant in terms of the Battle Pass system.

The following XP calculation chart by Psyrik just shows the amount of grind one needs to pull-off to complete the Battle Pass.

The XP calculation chart by Psyrik

This is, indeed, very off-putting, and Riot should consider changing parts of the system by either providing more XP for each match completion or reducing the total amount of XP required to unlock each tier and their rewards.