Valorant: Does the MMR win/loss system in the Competitive mode require changes in Immortal+ ranks?

Valorant’s competitive matchmaking system still needs a lot of work, as a great number of the shooter's player base are still unhappy about their queue times in the higher ranks and how they’ve been queuing up with the teammates they shouldn’t be with in the lower ranks.

The issue has been widespread, and it’s not exactly a region-specific problem that the Valorant players are facing at the moment, even after the latest patch 1.10 update.

However, with the win/loss MMR system being as unforgiving as it is in the high elo, the situation might be a bit more worse for the ranks above immortal.

In a recent Reddit post, the Valorant player who goes by the handle of AkamineHate shares some insight on the issues that the game’s matchmaking is facing in the high elo.

AkamineHate writes:

“Hey, guys! I'm currently in diamond 2, though I have been in diamond 3. Recently I've been getting extremely unlucky with my ques and getting into immortal+ lobbies surprisingly frequently for a hard stuck D2 player. Part of the reason I'm hard stuck is because of the MMR change for immortal+ lobbies, where once you're past immortal, the only thing that determines MMR gained/lost is if the game was a win/loss and how hard did you stomp/get stomped. My problem with this system is that if there is a single Immortal in the lobby, then the immortal+ MMR rules apply to everyone in the lobby, despite your own rank.”

The MMR system beyond Valorant's Immortal rank is very unforgiving, and it can be quite a tilter when you get an Immortal or an even lower rank player in your team when you yourself are a diamond.

Does Valorant’s Competitive MMR system need a tweak?

Image Credits: AkamineHate

AkamineHate supports the Valorant MMR tweaking argument through two in-game screenshots.

Advertisement

One representing the K/D/A tab where the Redditor was playing Omen and got queued with Radiants.

Image Credits: AkamineHate

While the other image is of a post-match scoreboard, where even after top fragging with Jett, AkamineHate got two arrows down on his Valorant rank.

For the first image, the Redditor says:

“First of all: I should not even be in this lobby. A Diamond 2 cannot queue with radiants.”

“Second, the game ended in a 7-13 loss for me, and I lost two arrows, even though I was the second-best player in my team on the scoreboard. I did better than two radiant players, and I still lost two arrows because this registered as an immortal+ game, so the MMR gained/lost is based only on win/loss, even though I am not an immortal ranked player myself.”

For the second image, AkamineHate states:

“In this game, there is only one immortal in this entire lobby. This single immortal registers the entire lobby as an immortal+ game, and because of that, I lost two arrows, despite being a diamond 2 against an immortal 1, and top fragging by a large margin and basically 1v5ing the entire game. There is no way I would lose more than one arrow if that Reyna was diamond 3, for example.”

Valorant’s matchmaking has been an issue ever since the game’s official launch, and Riot does indeed need to fix some of the most glaring problems that players have been facing for some time now.