Valorant: Everything we know about ACT 2’s Free-for-All Deathmatch

We cannot stress how important a Deathmatch mode is in first-person shooters like Valorant.

Low-TTK tactical shooters have some of the highest skill curves in the shooting department, and a basic game of ‘Search and Destroy’ with mutating currencies will not help you get better at it all that much.

The shooting range will go a long way in teaching gun mechanics and spray patterns to beginners but weapon mastery is something that needs constant practice, especially on targets that actually shoot back.

The Valorant devs finally deciding to add a ‘Free-for-all Deathmatch’ to the game in ACT 2 of Episode 1 is, therefore, a welcome update in everyone’s eyes.

What to expect from the Free-for-All mode in Valorant

1. The game ends at 30 kills or 6 minutes

Image Courtesy: Riot Games

The objective of the Valorant ‘Free-for-all Deathmatch’ is going to be a race to 30 kills or securing the highest number of frags in 6 minutes. Depending on whichever comes first, this particular game of Valorant will end accordingly.

Respawns are unlimited, and you will spawn 3 seconds after death. However, spawn points might not be favourable all the time, and you might just end up spawning in front of an enemy.

However, recently-spawned players will be invulnerable for 8 seconds, so you will be able to use that to your advantage when you respawn in an unfavourable spot. You will also be able to use this time to swap guns if you wish to change up your playstyle.

2. Health pack with every kill

Image Courtesy: Riot Games

Every time you kill an enemy during the ‘Free-for-all Deathmatch’, there is going to be a dropped health pack, which will only stick around for 10 seconds. It will restore 150 HP (life plus armour) and discourage players from camping in a single spot, as they will need to walk over the pack to reap its benefits.

By promoting movement, the Deathmatch gameplay in Valorant will be much more fast-paced and dynamic.

3. Camping corners will work against you

Image Courtesy: Riot Games

Apart from dropping health packs, there is another way by which ‘Free-for-all Deathmatch’ in Valorant will encourage players to move around the map more, and that is the UAV radar.

Every few seconds, a UAV radar will wash over the mini-map, revealing enemy locations, so it’s going to be a very bad idea to camp in this game mode.

4. You can drop out of the game anytime

Image Courtesy: Riot Games

As the Deathmatch is going to be in the ‘Free-for-all’ format, there won't be any teammates depending on you for a win. As it revolves around the ‘all-man-for-himself’ formula, you can drop out of the game whenever you want.

When is ‘Free-for-all Deathmatch’ coming to Valorant?

Image Courtesy: Riot Games

According to the Valorant devs, the ‘Free-for-all Deathmatch’ mode will not hit the live servers as soon as ACT 2 is patched. It’s going to come one day after the ACT drops, when the new Agent Killjoy and the Battle Pass is updated.

The game mode will arrive on the 5th of August, while ACT 2 and the Battle Pass will be arriving in a few hours today.