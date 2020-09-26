Valorant: Fans can now vote for weird rules that will be followed in the upcoming “Best in the West” showdown

G2 Esports and Team Liquid will be spicing up their upcoming “Best in the West” Valorant face-off by allowing fans to vote for weird sets of rules for the second half of the match.

After destroying @LiquidValorant on Twitter, it's time to take it to the server 👀



We're ready to crown ourselves the best in the west, don't miss it 😎



27.09.2020 | 18:00 CEST (09:00 PST) https://t.co/wgdNWfC6SA pic.twitter.com/dCGELuG9A5 — G2 Esports 👑 (@G2esports) September 21, 2020

Team Liquid and G2 Esports are two of the biggest Valorant teams in Europe. When they are off the game servers, they often take witty jibes at each other on Twitter.

However, with the announcement of the “best in the West” Valorant face-off between them, the two big orgs are all set to finally settle who the best in the region really is.

However, the matches will come with a bit of a twist, and fans will now get to vote for some unique sets of rules for the second half of the competition.

The two teams will face off on September 27 at 11 AM CT but before it gets underway, both G2 and Team Liquid have put up tweets where Valorant fans can vote for the new rules that they want in the competition.

The “Best in the West” Valorant face-off will be unique

Shaking things up is the only way to make playing @LiquidValorant interesting 🙃



Vote for which restriction you want to see the players have in our showmatch this Sunday!



Starting from the second half, should they play with: — G2 Esports 👑 (@G2esports) September 24, 2020

G2 has tweeted a poll where fans will be able to vote between two options: either the teams play with max in-game sensitivity or they have inverted movement keys.

Max sensitivity will indeed be incredibly fun to watch. It’s not every day that we get to see our Valorant pros miss their one-taps but the possibility of seeing them miss every single bullet on the enemy sounds like a lot of fun.

Advertisement

Best in the West is this weekend, how should we make things more interesting? 🤔



After any bomb explodes, the next round: — Team Liquid VALORANT (@LiquidValorant) September 24, 2020

Team Liquid, on the other hand, has opened up a poll to determine whether the players should not use their ultimate or should walk as a 5-man group in the round that follows a spike successfully exploding.

Spikes in Valorant go off quite a lot and having either of these rules out for both Team Liquid and G2 is going to be incredibly entertaining.

The “Best in the West” Valorant face-off is going to be a best-of-three series, and you will be able to catch the event on the official Aim Lab Twitch Channel.