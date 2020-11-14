Valorant fans want a similar “spectate a friend” and replay mode like that in League of Legends

Unlike in their other IPs of League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runeterra, Riot has not included the “spectate your friend” feature in Valorant just yet.

Being able to spectate your friend in League of Legends is something that the community absolutely loves, and players often use the mode when waiting for their teammates to finish the matches that they are already on.

Moreover, observing players who are at a much higher elo serves as a great educational tool and players get the chance to pick up new strategies and tips which they otherwise wouldn’t have.

Much is the same for Valorant as well, and players want Riot to finally patch in the spectator mode in future updates.

In a recent Reddit post, the Redditor who goes by the handle of kryptic6868, talked about the spectator mode, and how Valorant players “should be allowed to spectate” their friends, “who are playing in a different party.”

The Redditor continues by saying,

“It would be great to add this feature so that we can guide or learn some cool tricks from our friends. When a person wants to spectate his/her friends, he/she should be able to send a request to spectate his/her friend's match from their pov. Now, this request should be accepted by the friend for him/her to spectate the match.”

Valorant fans want a “spectate a friend” and replay mode in future patches

This post in the Valorant subreddit got an incredible amount of upvotes, and it goes to show just how much the community wants the spectator mode and a game replay feature implemented into the client.

One player commented in the thread,

“There are so many features missing. I only hope we will see these things in the future. I would love to spectate friends' games with a delay when I don't feel like playing myself.”

Much of the Valorant community feel that the replay and the spectator feature should have been something that Riot added when the game was released, or during one of the subsequent patches and updates that followed.

One Redditor wrote,

“For something built with competitive play in mind I was really hoping spectating and replays would be sick and considered important really early on. Like I can record my own games and view my own fuck ups but understanding of those fuck ups is still limited to my PoV, being able to see every single aspect of what went wrong and what enemy positions you are neglecting most, etc is insane in CSGO.”

By giving the example of CS: GO’s replay and spectator feature, the Valorant player highlights some of the things that Riot’s shooter needs at the moment.

The Redditor continues by saying,

“CSGO’s in-client spectator for esports is just insane. No more watching the observer's perspective as they are checking out a Cyphers camera peek for 10 seconds whilst a Jett gets a triple. Getting to follow your fav players perspective etc. It makes esports so much more interesting to me not being stuck purely on an observer camera.”

The community feels that there are some things that the Valorant devs need to borrow from CS: GO while streamlining the spectator mode into the shooter.