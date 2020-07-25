Not every esports organisation is in a hurry to complete its official Valorant roster.

Unlike T1, TSM and the 100 Thieves, all of whom created a Valorant roster as soon as possible, FaZe Clan is slowly building a squad, and it was only yesterday that they selected a third member for the team.

ZachaREEE revealed as third member of FaZe's Valorant roster

Former Overwatch League player Zachary “ZachaREEE” Lombardo is now the third addition to FaZe’s official Valorant squad. He will be joining Corey Nigra and captain Jason “JasonR” Ruchelski, who were added to the team on the 25th of June.

Meet the next member of our professional Valorant roster...



Welcome to FaZe Clan, @zacklombardo.



📺 Powered by @NissanUSA | #FaZeUp pic.twitter.com/5cjuxey6xn — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) July 24, 2020

ZachaREEE played Overwatch competitively for many years, and is primarily known for his time with Dallas Fuel, with whom he signed in December 2018.

Before his time with Dallas Fuel, ZachaREEE had brief spells with Renegades as well as Fusion University, but wasn’t able to garner much success there.

The highlight of his Overwatch career came when he represented the United States in the 2018 Overwatch World Cup. However, ZachaREEE announced his retirement from the professional scene of the game soon after, and took to investing all his time in Valorant once the game’s closed beta came out.

That being said, ZachaREEE is not going to be the only former Overwatch player on the roster. Corey too had a brief spell in the OW League and played for Washington Justice for more than a year before announcing his retirement from the shooter.

JasonR, however, had a very long and illustrious career in playing and streaming CS: GO, before he finally decided to make the shift to Valorant after the closed beta launch.

Just because the FaZe roster wasn’t complete, doesn’t mean that JasonR and Corey were sitting out all the great tournaments that Valorant’s Ignition series brought with it.

In the recent T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Showdown in June, both were able to represent FaZe, along with Rory “dephh” Jackson, Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen and Harrison “Psalm” Chang.

The team placed fourth in the Invitational, and fared rather well against the likes of T1 and TSM.