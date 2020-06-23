Valorant: Fortnite star Ninja enters T1’s tournament

Ninja will be participating in the T1xNSG Showdown with Lex, Grego, Morgausse, and Sonii.

The T1xNSG Showdown will start on the 26th of June with a lot of big teams participating.

Image Courtesy: Firstpost

The Valorant eSports scene is slowly taking off and with the T1 x NSG VALORANT Showdown set to begin on June 26. The fans are quite excited to see which team will come out on top.

From TSM to T1 to Sentinels, a lot of big names have signed up to participate in the showdown. Uncannily enough, there has been another latest addition to the participation list which Fortnite fans will be very happy about.

Fortnite star Ninja has finally confirmed his participation in the upcoming T1 Showdown, under Team Ninja. He will have Michael 'sonii' Sherman, former Fortnite pro Austin 'Morgausse' Etue, former Apex Legends pro Greg 'Grego' McAllen, and former CS: GO pro Alex 'Lex' Deily as his teammates.

T1 confirm Ninja's entry to T1 x NSG Valorant Showdown

Unlike Ninja, Lex, Grego, Morgausse, and Sonii are all looking to establish themselves in the Valorant professional scene. They’re quite serious about having a career in this new IP from Riot Games and will be looking to give it their all in the upcoming invitational.

T1 x NSG VALORANT Showdown is the third major Valorant competition of the Ignition Series after the G2 Esports Valorant Invitational in Europe and the RAGE Valorant Japan Invitational.

T1 CEO Joe Marsh says, “We’re thrilled to partner with Nerd Street Gamers to bring Riot’s first VALORANT Ignition Series event to North America. In addition to T1’s VALORANT team, we’ve invited some of the biggest names in gaming to battle it out for the record-breaking $50K prize pool in North America. We look forward to share some exciting programming elements as we get closer to the event.”

This T1 invitational is going to be a big one. As Riot has taken the initiative to include the amateur community into the Valorant eSports fold, we might just get to witness some rising stars once the competition kicks off on the 26th of June.