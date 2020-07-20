Valorant: G2 are dominating the European scene

It now seems that League of Legends is not the only Riot Games' IP where G2 Esports dominate the European video game scene. Ever since the formation of the team earlier in June, the squad has been winning Valorant tournaments left and right.

And the WePlay! VALORANT Invitational has become the second major tournament that they have bagged in just under a month.

G2 were the heavy favourites going into the tournament, and in the finals, they were even able to clean sweep fish123 for a 2-0 victory. Historically, fish123 were considered as an exemplary Valorant squad (now a part of Team Liquid) who had won almost every Valorant tournament during the game’s closed beta period.

Hence, G2 dominating them in such fashion truly makes them the best Valorant team in Europe at the moment.

The squad consists of talents like ‘mixwell’, ‘paTiTek’, ‘pyth’, and ‘ardiis’, all of whom have professional experience in CS: GO. However, they weren’t as successful there, and Valorant provides them with a second shot at a successful professional esports career.

G2’s Meteoric Rise in Valorant

G2 VALORANT winning trophies like pic.twitter.com/FDLpUzL6sa — G2 Esports (@G2esports) July 19, 2020

The WePlay! VALORANT Invitational was not a walk in the park for G2, even if they made most matches look easy.

Before facing off against fish123, they had to throw down the gauntlet against PartyParrots, as well as Ninjas in Pyjamas’ recently made squad, and nmDM.

G2 displayed some robust map control and team composition during their games. In the finals against fish123, David “davidp” Prins and Patryk “Patitek” Fabrowski just played out of their minds, and with both their 19 kills they literally styled on their opponents.

Advertisement

Ardis “ardiis” Svarenieks, formerly was a part of the fish123 roster and has now joined up with G2 in their official Valorant roster.

Post finals, ardiis celebrated the fact that he is yet to lose a best-of-three ever since the release of the closed beta, thereby making him one of the most successful Valorant players in Europe.

With the WePlay! VALORANT Invitational, G2 has successfully bagged two major tournaments, and they now walk away with $25,000.

David “davidp” Prins may not have been a part of their official roster till now, but after this invitational, he might just get recruited into the squad.