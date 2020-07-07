Valorant: G2 Patitek’s graphics, crosshair and other in-game settings
- G2 Patitek is hailed as one of the best Polish Valorant players.
- Here is a look at his graphics, crosshair and other in-game settings.
Patryk "Patitek" Fabrowski is one of the many former CS: GO players who have found a second chance at a professional esports career in Riot Games' new shooter, Valorant.
Much like ‘brax’, Patitek was banned from all Valve events as one of his accounts was found to have received a VAC ban in 2015. The banned account was found in 2017, which then led to the disqualification of VenatoreS (Patitek’s then-team) who had secured their very first Polish spot at the WESG EU & CIS Finals after reaching the final of their country's national qualifier.
Patitek had been a controversial figure in the CS: GO esports scene ever since. So, it came as a surprise to many people when G2 picked him up for their official Valorant roster alongside ‘mixwell’ and ‘pyth’.
However, since his addition to the roster, Patitek has proven many of his critics wrong as he helped his squad win many tournaments since Valorant’s Ignition series kicked off.
He is often hailed as the best Polish Valorant player by analysts. If you want to know what makes his Phoenix so very good in the game, here is a closer look at his settings.
G2 Patitek’s graphics, crosshair and other in-game settings in Valorant
His Mouse Settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity; 0.82
- eDPI: 328
- Hz: 1000
- Scoped Sensitivity M.: 1
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
His Key bindings
- Walk: L-Shift
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Use/Equip Ability: 1: C
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Use/Equip Ability: 2: Q
- Jump: Space Bar
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Use/Equip Ability: 3: E
- Use Object: F
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: X
His Crosshair Settings
- Colour: Yellow
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
- Inner Lines: 0.8 / 2 / 1 / 1
- Outer Lines: 0.35 / 2 / 0 / 10
- Fade / Movement / Firing Error: Off / Off / Off
His minimap settings
- Rotate / Fixed Orientation: Rotate / Based on Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Never
His display settings
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920×1080
- Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked
His graphics settings
- Material Quality: High
- Texture Quality: High
- Detail Quality: High
- UI Quality: High
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- First Person Shadows: On