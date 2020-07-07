Valorant: G2 Patitek’s graphics, crosshair and other in-game settings

G2 Patitek is hailed as one of the best Polish Valorant players.

Here is a look at his graphics, crosshair and other in-game settings.

A look at G2 Patitek’s graphics and other in-game settings in Valorant (Image Courtesy: G2 Esports)

Patryk "Patitek" Fabrowski is one of the many former CS: GO players who have found a second chance at a professional esports career in Riot Games' new shooter, Valorant.

Much like ‘brax’, Patitek was banned from all Valve events as one of his accounts was found to have received a VAC ban in 2015. The banned account was found in 2017, which then led to the disqualification of VenatoreS (Patitek’s then-team) who had secured their very first Polish spot at the WESG EU & CIS Finals after reaching the final of their country's national qualifier.

Patitek had been a controversial figure in the CS: GO esports scene ever since. So, it came as a surprise to many people when G2 picked him up for their official Valorant roster alongside ‘mixwell’ and ‘pyth’.

However, since his addition to the roster, Patitek has proven many of his critics wrong as he helped his squad win many tournaments since Valorant’s Ignition series kicked off.

He is often hailed as the best Polish Valorant player by analysts. If you want to know what makes his Phoenix so very good in the game, here is a closer look at his settings.

G2 Patitek’s graphics, crosshair and other in-game settings in Valorant

His Mouse Settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity; 0.82

eDPI: 328

Hz: 1000

Scoped Sensitivity M.: 1

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Advertisement

His Key bindings

Walk: L-Shift

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Use/Equip Ability: 1: C

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Use/Equip Ability: 2: Q

Jump: Space Bar

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Use/Equip Ability: 3: E

Use Object: F

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: X

His Crosshair Settings

Colour: Yellow

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines: 0.8 / 2 / 1 / 1

Outer Lines: 0.35 / 2 / 0 / 10

Fade / Movement / Firing Error: Off / Off / Off

His minimap settings

Rotate / Fixed Orientation: Rotate / Based on Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Never

His display settings

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Resolution: 1920×1080

Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked

His graphics settings

Material Quality: High

Texture Quality: High

Detail Quality: High

UI Quality: High

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

Improve Clarity: Off

Bloom: On

Distortion: Off

First Person Shadows: On