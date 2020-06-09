Valorant guide: How to unlock the Ignition: Act 1 Battle Pass

Enumerating the steps to buy Ignition: Act 1 Valorant's Battle Pass.

Valorant Battle Pass costs around €11.99 and can be bought from in-game store.

Valorant Battle Pass; Image Via: TheAsianJC

Riot Games’ latest tactical, first-person shooter Valorant has finally got its Act 1 Battle Pass. For those who are new to the game, Battle Pass is a way to get exclusive rewards in Valorant upon gaining Exp by playing matches. If one spends time playing Valorant, XP is credited after each game which progress towards unlocking cosmetic items in the game.

Unlocking Valorant's Act 1 Battle Pass is a piece of cake. But it is the most recent development of the game which itself launched a week ago. Thus, we have prepared an essential guide which will lead you to the process to unlock Valorant's Battle Pass.

How to unlock Valorant's Act 1 Battle Pass?

#1 Open the game and purchase Valorant points

The first step you need to follow is to purchase Valorant points. The Battle Pass costs 1000 Valorant points. In order to buy them, visit the payment center located at the top right corner of the screen.

Valorant Payment Center

#2 Chose your Payment Method and complete the payment

After opening the page, choose the number of points you want to purchase. If you only want to but Battle Pass, then it's suggested to buy 1150 Valorant points. At present, there are some presets to purchase them. For 1150 points, you'll need to pay €11.99.

Purchase 1150 points

After clicking on it, select the suitable payment method. At present, you can only pay via credit cards, Paypal or can redeem codes. However, it's expected that the officials will soon add support for debit cards too.

#3 Navigate to Ignition: Act 1 section in the game

Ignition: Act 1 section in Valorant

Once you top up the points balance, visit the Act 1 section in the game. It can be found at the top left of the screen, refer to the image above for a better understanding. After that, hit the premium upgrade button to grab the Battle Pass.

That's it. 1000 Valorant points will be deducted from your account and the Battle Pass will be credited to you.

An overview of Valorant's Act 1 Battle Pass

Image via: Valorant Blog

The Act I Valorant Battle Pass will have 50 tiers open for a limited time with a free and Premium path. By default, the Battle Pass is free and available to everyone who logs in during its duration. It will be active alongside your chosen character contract, and they will progress simultaneously based on the XP you earn from missions and matches.

Kingdom Melee knife

Upgrading to the premium version will give you extra benefits in the game. You can unlock exclusive cosmetic items at various tiers. The Battle Pass is broken up into 10 Chapters, where each Chapter contains 5 Premium tiers and rewards a free Chapter completion reward when unlocked.

A Chapter is completed when all 5 Premium tiers have been opened with XP. Once completed, you’ll earn the Free Chapter Completion Rewards and move on to the next Chapter.