Valorant: How to abuse Killjoy’s Alarmbot to cancel Reyna’s Leer

The Killjoy exploits seem to keep on coming, and Valorant ranked climbers appear to be doing what they do best: abuse the bug till it gets patched out.

Previously, Valorant players discovered an insane wall boosting exploit with Killjoy’s turret and Sage’s barrier orb. This time around, it’s about how Killjoy's Alarm Bot can hard-counter Reyna and her leer.

In a Reddit post by “bvanhuang”, we see how truly overpowering Killjoy’s Alarmbot is when it comes to cancelling out the effects of Reyna’s leer.

The Alarmbot is a covert device that "hunts down enemies who get in range, giving them a Vulnerable debuff". But if you look through the bot and Reyna hits a Leer, you will not be affected by its effects and will still be able to see through the transparent outline of the bot’s body.

How to use Killjoy’s Alarmbot to cancel Reyna’ Leer

The above video shows how to perfectly use the alarm bot in the B defence side of Ascent.

By propping Killjoy’s bot on the ledge near B market and seeing through the transparent outline, it will help the player avoid Reyna’s CC and shoot through it at the same time.

Now, without a doubt, this is the most overpowered mechanic in Killjoy’s kit at the moment, even more than the Sage wall boosting strategy.

It has no counterplay, and a Killjoy main can just plant her feet and defend a site without a single worry. As no amount of crowd control, flash or smoke can do much to make her leave the spot she camps in, taking a site during an attack with her present in the opposing team will be an extremely difficult task.

Almost every plant site in Valorant has these types of convenient ledges, which is primarily used by Jett players when using the Operator (for gaining a vantage angle). Killjoy will be easily able to exploit them to place her alarm bots and cancel out much of the CC from the opposing team.

The Valorant devs are sure to patch it out

Seeing how overpowered the exploit is, we don’t feel that it will do much to maintain the competitive integrity of the game, and Riot Games will soon be looking into patching it out in future updates.

So till the fix comes in the future updates, be sure to exploit it in your Valorant competitive games.