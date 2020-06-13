Valorant: How to add friends in the official launch

Adding friends in Valorant's official release is more or less the same as it was in the closed beta.

There are two ways in which you will be able to add your friends to Valorant.

Unlike their other IP, League of Legends, Riot’s latest tactical shooter Valorant depends a lot on teamplay to win rounds.

Sure, in higher Elo's, League of Legends does need a lot of team synergy to win those difficult matchups. However, in the ranks of gold and below you can pretty much get away with zero team communication if just one of your carries is overfed.

There is no gateway for solo carrying in Valorant and no matter how good your in-game performance is, you will not be winning games if you do not cooperate with your team.

But sometimes, teaming up with randoms who don’t listen to callouts can be a very frustrating experience. So, who better to queue up with and climb the ranks than with your own friends?

So how do you add your friends in Valorant's official launch?

Well, there were a lot of things that changed in the full-game from the closed beta but not how you add friends. Hence, there are still two ways in which you can add your buddies to the game, either with a Riot ID or without one.

Adding friends in Valorant's official launch without a Riot ID

You can connect with friends without a Riot ID by adding them via League of Legends or Legends of Runeterra.

In Valorant, you will see that the friend list appears on the right side of the screen. Now if you and your friends have played League of Legends together before, then chances are that they are already added in the client and will be visible to you under the ‘Other Games’ tab.

But they will start appearing under the ‘Friends’ tab only after they have successfully installed Valorant and have logged into the game.

However, it’s important to keep in mind that this method will not work for Garena accounts. So SEA League players will need to look at an alternative method to add players into the game.

Adding players in Valorant's official launch through the Riot ID

The alternate method is to add players directly, through the use of a Riot ID.

As we have mentioned before, the ‘Friends’ tab of the client is placed on the right side of the screen. There you will spot a person icon with a ‘+’ added to it along with a magnifying glass.

You can use these two icons to search for and add players, by typing down your friend’s Riot ID and the Tagline.