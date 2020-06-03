VALORANT: How to fix ‘ultrawide issue’ for widescreen monitors?

Riot Games

For some years now, CS: GO players who have their roots in 1.6 have developed a habit of playing all their first-person shooter games in a 4:3 ultrawide aspect ratio. A stretched screen with or without black bars on the side is considered to be the perfect FPS playing condition by many.

However, there are also those out there who just hate a stretched screen and prefer playing the game on the original 16:9 ratio. But if these players have widescreen monitors, then they are definitely going to have a bad time when starting out on Riot Games’ latest IP VALORANT.

Widescreen aspect ratio lovers without widescreen monitors will have a bad time in the game as well. VALORANT neither supports a 4:3 ratio, nor does the graphics fill out widescreen monitors all that well. So both these types of players are playing in conditions which the other prefers.

But we do have a smart solution to both these problems, and in our guide today, we will help you play VALORANT just the way you want to.

Fixing the ultrawide issue for widescreen monitors in VALORANT

You can very easily fix the overstretching issue on widescreen monitors by going into the VALORANT settings and tweaking your graphics settings a bit.

Change the pre-set resolution to 2,560 x 1,440 16:9, and you will see that the game switches out of the stretched mode. This gives you a more compact view of the game, but you will have black bars on the side.

Now, go back to your settings again, apply ‘fill’ along with ‘windowed fullscreen’. You will then see that the black bars are gone, but the game is still stretched. Finally, change ‘windowed fullscreen’ to just ‘fullscreen’, and you will see that the resolution fits your screen perfectly.

The above video explains the entire process in great detail.

Getting stretched 4:3 ratio in VALORANT

The reason why the 4:3 aspect ratio is not up for grabs in VALORANT is because the developers are actively against players using it. But, if you're really bent on getting the stretched screen for the game, and you are using an NVIDIA graphics card, then open your NVIDIA control panel, and navigate to “Display”.

Then go to "Adjust Desktop Size and Position”, select 'Fullscreen' in “Scaling” and that should do the trick. But if you want black borders as well, then choose the “Aspect Ratio” option. If the above two options don't work, select ‘GPU.’