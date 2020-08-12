Valorant: How to get your hands on some free VP

At first glance, you might think that we are running a scam for Valorant Points but hear us out before you skip to another article.

This might sound fantastical but Riot Games have actually made it possible for players to earn small amounts of Valorant Points through their ‘Will Draw for RP’ initiative.

Screen grab from Riot Games' Website

Ever since the release of League of Legends in 2009, Riot Games have been providing players with small amounts of free in-game currency in a variety of ways.

One of the most popular ways was through the ‘Will Draw for RP’ initiative. Like VP is the in-game cosmetic currency for Valorant, RP was the champion cosmetic currency for League of Legends.

By submitting their drawings, players were awarded free RP to buy their favourite champion skins, wards, lockboxes or anything that they desired, although the awarded RP amount was not large as it was just 20 RP.

If a player is 20Rp shy of getting one of their favourite skins, then this initiative allowed them to just submit a drawing and not make any additional investments.

You can now do the same in Valorant

According to a Riot Games support staffer, if a player needs an in-game Valorant currency of upto 50 VP, they can easily get their hands on it by submitting artwork which is Valorant-related.

Screen grab from Reddit

Advertisement

The support staff says:

“Unfortunately, I cannot give out Valorant Points for free, but that doesn’t mean I cannot help you out. If you can submit to me an original piece of artwork that’s in the Valorant universe, I’ll see what I can do to help. It can be done on something as simple as MS Paint.”

The Reddit user, 'randomlitbois’, also confirms that Riot Games are actually giving away free Valorant Points for artwork. It doesn't matter how badly made they are; it just needs to be Valorant-related.

The user also showcased his ‘Sneaky Sage’ artwork, for which he actually received 40 VP:

EThe Sneaky Sage art by 'randomlitbois' Glitchpop Odin

Steps to get free Valorant Points

So how exactly does one get their hands on some free Valorant Points? Here is a step-by-step process:

Step 1: The first step to getting some free VP is to submit a support ticket to Riot Games here.

Step 2: Pick the “Purchases & In-game Content” or “General” option as the Request Type.

Step 3: Wait for a reply from one of Riot Games' support staff. (Riot Games has a great support team, and they are rather quick and prompt with their replies.)

Step 4: Open up MS paint and get to drawing your next impressionist masterpiece.

Step 5: Submit it back to Riot Games, and some Valorant Points are sure to get awarded to your account in the next few days.

You are only awarded a small amount of Valorant Points

Screen grab from Valorant store

This method to gain free in-game currency is great for acquiring some small amounts of Valorant Points. We know how amazing the latest Glitchpop, Oni and Elderflame skin collections are, but don’t expect to get enough VP to buy out the entire collection as there is no guarantee that constantly submitting artworks will get you more Valorant Points.