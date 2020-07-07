Valorant: How to get your hands on the newly-released ‘Defy the Limits’ merchandise

The Valorant team has released some amazing game merchandise that fans must get a hold of.

We look at these items in depth, and also explain details regarding how to order the same.

Front side of the Windbreaker (grabbed from Riot's official website)

It would seem that bettering the game is not the only thing that the Valorant devs team is focusing on at the moment. In an official Tweet, some hours back, Riot Games revealed that it is releasing some official game merchandise, which looks hella sleek and cool.

Celebrate the launch of VALORANT in style with the official windbreaker and snapback. Pre-order yours today through August 17. https://t.co/vagalNsRrj pic.twitter.com/5jSvXhQnHA — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) July 6, 2020

The tweet suggests the reason behind this move was that the devs wanted to celebrate the official Valorant launch (which happened on the 2nd of June), and want to get the community excited with their official windbreaker and snapback hat, which can be pre-ordered.

A look at the available Valorant merch

The windbreaker

Back side of the Windbreaker (grabbed from Riot's official website)

The windbreaker is waterproof and boasts the Valorant title on the chest, with the official game logo on the back. It is also filled with numerous markings all over, which adheres to the Valorant theme, and contains the words Defy the Limits printed on the back in several languages.

The inner helm contains the names of all the Agents who have been released in the game so far, and makes for a nice, subtle touch to the overall appeal.

In terms of size, the windbreaker comes in fittings that range from small to 2XL, along with adjustable drawstrings, thereby making it a product that will fit most fans.

The snapback hat

he Snapback hat (grabbed from Riot's official website)

This exclusive merchandise has a very simple design, but looks incredibly appealing. It has the Valorant title on the front, and comes in a single size, which would fit most users. It comes with 6 panels, along with a high profile aesthetic.

How to get your hands on this Valorant merchandise?

You can get both the windbreaker and snapback hat from Riot Games’ official website. The former will cost you roughly $135 (including taxes), while the hat will see you dish out around $30.

The hat is a made-to-order product and you will have it at your doorstep within three to four weeks (depending on where you live). The longer than usual delivery time is because of the ongoing COVID pandemic.

However, the windbreaker is a pre-order item and is expected to ship from the 28th of February, 2021. So, it’s going to take well over 6 months to get your hands on it, as the pre-order window will be closing on the 17th of August.