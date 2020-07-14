Valorant: How high graphic settings can help with ability line-ups

When it comes to competitive, tactical, FPS titles, the general consensus among players is that, ‘better your frame rates, the better will you play.’

And better frame rates were always brought about by lower graphics settings, at least for most of the player base.

So when you hear that lower textures are disadvantageous to players in a particular game, the news comes as quite a surprise.

Riot Games’ latest shooter, Valorant is perhaps one of the most accessible FPS titles at the moment. The system requirements are rather low and if we’re to believe some of the contemporary memes, then we would go as far as to say that it can even run on a toaster.

Certain map textures missing while playing Valorant in lower graphic settings

But the ability to run on any old system comes at a cost. And in Valorant’s case, it’s the lack of certain missing map textures in lower graphic settings that allow it to run so very well.

In a recent Reddit post, one Valorant player has posted a discovery. The player stated that on reducing the graphics of the game, there were some textures in the game that became completely invisible.

Screengrab from Reddit post

For example, the post showed the clothesline near B site on Ascent in Valorant, which was visible on high settings. This object will register when shot at or hit with utility on lower settings, but it will not be there normally.

Technically, in the lower ranks, the removal of this minor detail may not be such a big problem. But as the games get more competitive higher up the ladder, utility line-ups get very important.

And minor textures such as these are vital when it comes to perfecting utility line-ups. Agents like Brimstone, Sova, and Viper depend on utility line-ups a lot. And for them, playing in lower settings is rather disadvantageous.

Screen Grab from Reddit Post

The video in the Reddit post even shows how useful the clothesline texture is in Ascent, especially for Sova players. By hitting a recon dart at the object, a player will be able to get a lot of valuable information on the B site.

Now, a player who sets a game on low will not even know that such a texture exists.

Such texture deletions in low settings are there in every map and thereby puts Valorant players with less powerful regs at a much greater disadvantage.