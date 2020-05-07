Valorant: How to enable more drops on stream?

Stream drops are important in gaining a Valorant closed beta key (pic uploaded by TalkEsports)

With the Valorant closed beta release hitting its one month anniversary, there are still plenty of players across the world who’re yet to get their beta keys and log into the game.

If the record-breaking Twitch viewership numbers are anything to go by, then it’s safe to assume that the desire for a beta key among players is still very high. As acquiring one will require you to watch Twitch streams, there are more players viewing Valorant content every day.

If you’re wondering how to go about acquiring a closed beta pass for yourself, then we have the perfect guide to help you out.

But, if you have already followed all of the steps in the above article, and are waiting to get more Valorant drops from Twitch streams, then here are a few things that you will need to do:

How to enable more drops on Valorant steams

1. Watch Valorant Streams for a minimum of two hours

Image credits: Riot Games / Forbes

Riot themselves have suggested that to get a stream drop or be eligible for a closed beta invite, one will have to watch around 2 hours of Valorant streams.

Interestingly, those with more viewership hours will have increased chances of getting a drop, but regarding this, Riot have stated that “it’s still not guaranteed”.

On the plus side though, Riot did explain how closed beta entitlements work in their blog post, and they will be rewarding "the most engaged Valorant stream viewers" with beta invites, as a form of gratitude to the fan base.

2. Watching a variety of streams

Watching a variety of streams from many different uploaders is another guaranteed way of gaining stream drops.

However, unlike with viewership hours, the amount of stream content you consume will help with the drops and not with directly gaining a beta key.

Riot have stated that only a certain percentage of people are eligible for the invite, and while the selection is rather random, a higher stream drop rate will significantly improve the chances.