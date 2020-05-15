Valorant: How to transfer mouse sensitivity from other games to Valorant
- Transferring your mouse sensitivity settings from other games to Valorant will significantly improve your game-play.
- Valorant is a tactical FPS, meaning it is important to have optimized controls.
Valorant is the newest sensation in the gaming world. It comes from the studio that brought us the giant cultural phenomenon that was League of Legends.
Valorant is a unique class-based tactical shooter that is still in the closed beta stage, but it is already showing a lot of promise. It has plenty of scope for success once its regular seasons are released.
There are plenty of things Valorant does right- its incredibly well balanced characters, unique power-ups and abilities, and a strong, steady feel to the controls.
However, gamers are an eclectic bunch, and tend to play a number of games simultaneously.
After hours upon hours of tweaking and experimenting with new control settings, they perfect the settings that are most suited to their style of play. It is paramount in competitive gaming to customise the controls to fit your style of play, in order to get better and dominate games.
In this article, we take a look at how you can transfer mouse sensitivity from games like Overwatch, Apex Legends, CS: GO and COD to Valorant.
Transferring mouse sensitivity to Valorant
Here is an approximate calculation of how you can transfer your mouse sensitivity settings from other games to Valorant.
Keep in mind that these are approximate values, and minor tweaks will be required to perfect your control scheme:
- From Overwatch to Valorant- Divide value by 10.6
- From Apex Legends to Valorant- Divide value by 3.18
- From CS:GO to Valorant- Divide value by 3.18
- From CoD: Warzone to Valorant - Divide value by 10.6
Valorant is more akin to CS:GO than Call of Duty, given its more tactical nature.
It is not like the running and gunning, twitchy movement that is encouraged in Call of Duty and other modern FPSs. It demands that you employ more methodical tactics, and encourages you to plan out your movements in advance.
Communicating with your squad is also paramount in Valorant. It is expected to release later this summer, and will have a wide release in all countries.
