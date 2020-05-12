Pic Credits: PC Gamer

Valorant, just like Riot’s other games- League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runeterra- is free to play. The game requires no additional monetary investments from players to unlock key features.

However, microtransactions do exist in all of their games, but they mainly have to do with buying skins and certain other cosmetic features. While in League of Legends you buy champion skins, you can get card backs and even a different board set in Runeterra.

In this article, we take a look at how microtransactions work in Valorant, and the exchange rate for the same.

How do microtransactions work in Valorant?

Valorant has an exciting range of weapon skins to pick from (pic courtesy: EarlyGame)

In Valorant, you will be able to use your money to get different skins for your guns. And as Riot is only going to be allowing weapon skins in the closed beta, we don’t feel that the Agent skins will be on the cards anytime soon.

From knives to shotguns and sniper rifles, you will be able to purchase skins for all of these weapons. To do so, you will need to convert your money to VP or Valorant Points, just like Riot Points (RP) for League.

You can buy Agents as well

Valorant Points can be used to buy the Agents as well. Not all Agents are free from the get-go. You either grind your way through games to unlock them, or spend 1,000 Valorant Points, which is roughly $10.

If you pick the grinding option, then you will need to complete contracts that require a certain level to unlock. You will be getting your first contract at level 5, and the rest as you keep levelling up.

Money to Valorant Points conversion rate

The VP microtransactions (pic courtesy: Polygon)

Just like RP, Valorant has six different ways of buying VP. You can buy 475 VP for $4.99, 1,000 for $9.99, 2,050 for $19.99, 3,650 for $34.99, 5,350 for $49.99, or 11,000 for $99.99.

However, do keep in mind that the conversion rate will differ based on your currency.