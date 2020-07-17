When it comes to cross-map movement, 1v1 prowess and damage potential in Valorant, Raze is outright insane. Not only can she cover an incredible amount of ground with her satchels and aggressively push into plant sites, but her Showstopper ultimate also inflicts crazy amounts of damage and doesn’t come with much counterplay.

In one of his recent Q&A live streams, Valorant’s lead character designer Ryan “Morello” Scott told fans that the devs are aware of how busted Raze is in the current meta.

According to him, her satchels give her “weird play patterns” and her Showstopper rocket provides a “high-impact kill moment”, allowing the player to get a very easy frag in the process.

Duelists, by nature, were designed to have a high-risk and high-reward sort of playstyle in the game but Raze is turning out to be an aggressive Agent who has more rewards than risks.

Morello has, therefore, suggested that in the upcoming patch, the devs will be looking to up the risks that her kit provides but leave the impact she has on the game intact.

Valorant devs to focus on Raze's Blast Packs and the Showstopper

Raze is one of the most fun-to-play Agents in the game, and much of it is thanks to her mobility.

However, Morello thinks that her mobility is not what makes her so explosive. The damage and blast radius of the satchels is what they will be looking to balance. Although the devs thought of nerfing the Blast Pack’s mobility to the ground, Morello has decided otherwise as he thinks that her movement is “much too fun” to nerf.

Her Showstopper will also be getting a hit as the devs might just decide to reduce its blast radius and create more opportunities for a counterplay than just giving it straight-up damage nerf.

Valorant Agents (Screengrab from Blitz.gg)

Raze is currently the second most popular Agent in Valorant after Sage, and according to blitz.gg, she also enjoys one of the highest win percentages in the game at the moment.