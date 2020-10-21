Valorant: India's Velocity Gaming enters top 10 in world rankings by TheSpike.gg

TheSpike.gg is as trusted a website as any when it comes to Valorant news and team ranking updates. So, if they tell us that Velocity Gaming has just entered the top 10 in the world standings, then we, as Indian Valorant fans, will not be arguing with that piece of information, even a bit.

According to TheSpike.gg, India's most successful Valorant roster currently boasts a combined power rating of 440 points, enough to propel them into the top 10.

Velocity Gaming have the same number of points as TSM (Image Credits: TheSpike.gg)

What’s interesting is that Velocity Gaming shares the same amount of points with TSM. And as the ranking charts keep getting updated, there are moments where we could find Amaterasu and gang edging ahead of TSM to secure the number 9 spot.

Velocity Gaming is the most successful Valorant team in India

The Velocity Gaming roster is a juggernaut in the Indian Valorant scene. Not only were they able to win every single tournament that the nation threw at them, but they won them all in style. The team has dropped one best of three upper bracket qualifiers in its entire Valorant career.

With personalities like Tejas ‘rite2ace’ Sawant, Karan ‘excali’ Mhaswadkar, Sabyasachi ‘antidote’ Bose, Vibhor ‘Vibhor’ Vaid, and IGL Anuj “Amaterasu” Sharma, we know that the Velocity Gaming roster is incredible.

But what we as fans didn’t expect was that our homegrown Valorant talents were incredible enough to have the same power ratings as that of TSM!

It’s true that TSM, in the last couple of North American Ignition Series Tournaments, were not able to perform as well as they have been in the initial months of Valorant’s official release.

But that being said, Taylor “Drone” Johnson is still considered to be the best Phoenix player in the world, and even after the Operator nerfs, Matthew “Wardell” Yu is a beast with the sniper in his hands.

Once Valorant’s competitive scene properly takes off, Indian Valorant fans will be quite excited to see how Velocity Gaming fairs against some of the best teams in the world.