Valorant India servers launched? Pros report lower pings indicating imminent release

The Indian Valorant servers are partially up, and the pros and average players can’t seem to have enough of the low latency that their favorite shooter sees at the moment.

Sukamal Pegu of Riot Games South Asia had talked about an Indian Valorant server previously and promised that it would be hitting the region by the end of the year.

It would seem that Riot’s promise is ahead of schedule, as the servers finally seem to be partially up.

Previously there was a data mine report that leaked info about Riot setting up Valorant servers in several regions around the world, and Mumbai was on the list along with Bahrain. So it’s not all that surprising that the servers are up and kicking, and players are finally getting latency numbers below 50.

Pros report lower pings indicating imminent release of Valorant servers

Well, the Indian esports personalities can’t seem to have enough of the low latency numbers that they are currently facing in their Valorant games.

Many pros have been quite active on social media platforms and are celebrating the release of the Indian Valorant servers.

Even the popular streamer, Bitrux Gaming, had streamed a gameplay of the new servers, and we can actually see just how low the pings are.

The latency numbers look sublime (Image via: Bitrux Gaming)

However, the servers are yet to fully come live as Riot is still testing their stability. They aren't officially live, and it will take some time for Riot to roll them out on a permanent basis.

Indian players had been previously playing on the SEA servers, and most of them did not have a fun time in the shooter with a 100+ ping.

So the nation getting its own server is quite a big step for Valorant’s competitive scene in India. The future tournaments and competitions are bound to be incredibly exciting in the months to come.

It’s tru when they say that, “A good ping solves everything.”