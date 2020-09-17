Valorant: Indian server might finally be on the way, as info gets leaked by data miners

Where would the Valorant community be without their data miners? They have been an integral part of the Valorant fan base, and helped grow the game’s popularity by timely leaking various information contained in the game’s files.

This time around, ahead of Valorant patch 1.08, the data miner Valorant news and Leaks tweeted that new strings and URLs have been added to the game files and one of the names contained in them is of Mumbai (India).

These server locations + URLs got added as strings to the game today, so I think they might be new. If they are known, please correct me:



Frankfurt, Mexico City, Santiago, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, US East (N. Virginia), US West (N. California), Bahrain, Mumbai — Valorant News & Leaks (@Valorant_) September 16, 2020

Indian Valorant servers were previously teased by Riot

Head of Publishing, Riot Games South Asia, Sukamal Pegu had already talked about the Indian Valorant servers which will be coming to the subcontinent by the end of the year. Mumbai was teased as the location of choice for the server, and with the latest leak, the prayers of the Indian players will finally be answered.

Indian Valorant players have been playing in the SEA servers where they currently experience 100+ latency. And in a low TTK game like Valorant, where aim, accuracy, and reaction time forms the difference between a win and a loss, a high latency is not something that the Indian Valorant players are enjoying at the moment.

Even though the game comes with its brand of peekers advantage, it’s not exactly enough when one opts into a one-on-one gun battle against an enemy who has 50 less latency to worry about.

India having its very own Valorant server, will give the esports scene of the region a significant boost.and Valorant might grow to be the biggest competitive game in the subcontinent.