Valorant introduces a new temporary fun mode for winter - Snowball Fight

With the Valorant patch notes 1.14 released today, the game has come up with a lot of changes, including a new mode for the festivity of Christmas.

The players of the game have always been demanding a new casual mode. After all, most players must have been tired of grinding ranks all day. Who wouldn't have wanted another fun mode like the Spike Rush?

Valorant has released the Snowball Fight mode. This mode, however, is temporary and will last for only two weeks.

Snowball Fight will come into action on 15th December and will last till 29th December. The mode will exclusively be playable on the Icebox map in the first week and will be available for all the maps in the next week.

Features of the Snowball Fight mode in Valorant

The Snowball Fight mode is basically a team deathmatch mode (5v5), but instead of hitting the enemy team with bullets, players will be provided with a Snowball Launcher to shoot them with snowballs. They will have unlimited snowballs, and once they die, they'll be respawned. The first team to get 50 kills wins.

The Snowball launcher is "a custom version of Brimstone’s molotov launcher," which has been rigged by Killjoy.

However, this isn't an ordinary shoot and kill mode. The snowballs will not go through a straight path, rather they will have a specific travel time, and the path of travel will be an arc, just like the classic Molotov of Brimestone.

Snowball Mode:

~ 5v5 Team Deathmatch

~ The first team to 50 kills wins

~ Respawns are enabled

~ Power-Ups: Rapid Fire, Growball: , Ricochet: , Skates#VALORANT — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) December 8, 2020

Gift orbs

Like the orbs in Spike Rush in Valorant, Snowball will have gifts spawned at random places on the map throughout the match, which players will have to shoot to open.

These gifts have certain power-ups that can even be shared with teammates. A player can have only one power-up at a time. Once they die, they'll lose the power-up, which the enemy can later steal it from them.

The power-ups referred to are:

Rapid Fire: Increases fire rate

Growball: Snowball increases in size mid-air.

Ricochet: Snowballs will have the ability to bounce off the ground and the wall.

Skates: Allows players to skate on the map, increases speed and jump height.

Rewards

The Snowball Fight mode has no connections with the progress missions in Valorant. However, it will award players with 750 XP per game completed and an extra 150 XP for a win.