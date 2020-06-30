Valorant: JasonR graphics, crosshair and other in-game settings

The list of esports professionals leaving CS: GO for Valorant is ever-increasing. JasonR became the latest addition to this list when he was drafted up by FaZe Clan on June 26 and became the first-ever player on their Valorant roster.
Jason ‘JasonR’ Ruchelski was known for his time in OpTic Gaming but has turned his focus to streaming in recent years.
Jason’s addition to FaZe Clan's Valorant roster marks his retirement from his professional CS: GO career, where he wasn’t able to gain much success and notoriety.
His career in the Valve shooter was moderate at best, and his peak came in 2017 when he played in OpTic Gaming as a stand-in after the departure of their in-game leader Peter “stanislaw” Jargus.
Jason has been grinding Valorant ever since the release of its closed beta in April. He has also been streaming the game non-stop and has gained a follower count of over 745,000 on Twitch, along with 35,373,190 views.
He is absolutely god-like with Reyna and can single-handedly destroy the enemy team with her.
An in-depth view of JasonR's Valorant settings
His mouse settings:
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.619
- eDPI: 247,6
- Hz: 1000
- Scoped Sensitivity M.: 1
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
His Key bindings:
- Walk: L-Shift
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Use/Equip Ability: 1: C
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Use/Equip Ability: 2: Q
- Jump: Wheel Down
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Use/Equip Ability: 3: E
- Use Object: F
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: X
His Crosshair Settings:
- Colour: White
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
- Inner Lines: 1 / 4 / 2 / 2
- Outer Lines: 0 / 2 / 2 / 10
- Fade / Movement / Firing Error: Off / Off / Off
His Minimap Settings:
- Rotate / Fixed Orientation; Rotate / Based on Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names; Never
His Display Settings
- Display Mode; Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920×1080
- Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked
His Graphics Settings
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
- Improve Clarity: On
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- First Person Shadows: On