Valorant: JasonR graphics, crosshair and other in-game settings

The list of esports professionals leaving CS: GO for Valorant is ever-increasing. JasonR became the latest addition to this list when he was drafted up by FaZe Clan on June 26 and became the first-ever player on their Valorant roster.

Jason ‘JasonR’ Ruchelski was known for his time in OpTic Gaming but has turned his focus to streaming in recent years.

Jason’s addition to FaZe Clan's Valorant roster marks his retirement from his professional CS: GO career, where he wasn’t able to gain much success and notoriety.

His career in the Valve shooter was moderate at best, and his peak came in 2017 when he played in OpTic Gaming as a stand-in after the departure of their in-game leader Peter “stanislaw” Jargus.

Jason has been grinding Valorant ever since the release of its closed beta in April. He has also been streaming the game non-stop and has gained a follower count of over 745,000 on Twitch, along with 35,373,190 views.

He is absolutely god-like with Reyna and can single-handedly destroy the enemy team with her.

Advertisement

An in-depth view of JasonR's Valorant settings

His mouse settings:

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.619

eDPI: 247,6

Hz: 1000

Scoped Sensitivity M.: 1

Windows Sensitivity: 6

His Key bindings:

Walk: L-Shift

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Use/Equip Ability: 1: C

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Use/Equip Ability: 2: Q

Jump: Wheel Down

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Use/Equip Ability: 3: E

Use Object: F

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: X

His Crosshair Settings:

Colour: White

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines: 1 / 4 / 2 / 2

Outer Lines: 0 / 2 / 2 / 10

Fade / Movement / Firing Error: Off / Off / Off

His Minimap Settings:

Rotate / Fixed Orientation; Rotate / Based on Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names; Never

His Display Settings

Display Mode; Fullscreen

Resolution: 1920×1080

Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked

His Graphics Settings