Valorant: LIRIK’s graphics, crosshair, and other in-game settings

Saqib "LIRIK" Zahid is perhaps one of the most versatile streamers out there. He literally plays and streams anything that he can get his hands on. LIRIK's genre of games ranges from something like Barbie Horse Adventure: Wild Horse Rescue, to something like Apex Legends and Valorant.
Because of his game hopping, LIRiK is no stranger to tactical, first-person shooters. And even though he doesn't come from a CS: GO background, he was able to pick up Valorant quite easily, and even master much of the game in a very short time.
LIRIK likes to play a more supportive role in Valorant. In most of his streams and highlight reels, you will see him picking up Agents like Sage, Sova, and Brimstone, who have a lot of utility in their kit.
He loves to use the Operator as well, and his past experiences in Fortnite and PUBG have allowed him to become quite a good sniper in Valorant.
So if you're wondering what settings he runs in Valorant, here is a closer look:
His Mouse Settings:
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.75
- eDPI: 600
- Invert Mouse: Off
- Polling Rate: 1000 HZ
- Scoped Sensitivity Multiplier: 1
- Windows Mouse Sensitivity: 6
His Crosshair Settings:
- Color: Yellow Green
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 1
- Fade Crosshair With Firing Error: Off
- Show Spectated Player's Crosshair: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 5
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 5
- Inner Lines Movement Error: Off
- Inner Lines Firing Error: Off
- Outer Line Opacity: Off
- Outer Line Length: 0
- Outer Line Thickness: 0
- Outer Line Offset: 0
- Outer Lines Movement Error: Off
- Outer Line Firing Error: Off
His Valorant Key Bindings:
- Walk: Left Shift
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Use/Equip Ability: 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability: 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability: 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: X
- Jump: Mouse Wheel Down
- Crouch: Left Ctrl
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use Object: F
His Valorant graphics Settings:
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (240 Hz)
- Limit FPS Always: Off
- Material Quality: High
- Texture Quality: High
- Detail Quality: High
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- V-Sync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- First Person Shadows: On