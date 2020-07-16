Valorant: LIRIK’s graphics, crosshair, and other in-game settings

Saqib "LIRIK" Zahid is perhaps one of the most versatile streamers out there. He literally plays and streams anything that he can get his hands on. LIRIK's genre of games ranges from something like Barbie Horse Adventure: Wild Horse Rescue, to something like Apex Legends and Valorant.

Because of his game hopping, LIRiK is no stranger to tactical, first-person shooters. And even though he doesn't come from a CS: GO background, he was able to pick up Valorant quite easily, and even master much of the game in a very short time.

LIRIK likes to play a more supportive role in Valorant. In most of his streams and highlight reels, you will see him picking up Agents like Sage, Sova, and Brimstone, who have a lot of utility in their kit.

He loves to use the Operator as well, and his past experiences in Fortnite and PUBG have allowed him to become quite a good sniper in Valorant.

So if you're wondering what settings he runs in Valorant, here is a closer look:

His Mouse Settings:

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.75

eDPI: 600

Invert Mouse: Off

Polling Rate: 1000 HZ

Scoped Sensitivity Multiplier: 1

Windows Mouse Sensitivity: 6

His Crosshair Settings:

Color: Yellow Green

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 1

Fade Crosshair With Firing Error: Off

Show Spectated Player's Crosshair: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 5

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 5

Inner Lines Movement Error: Off

Inner Lines Firing Error: Off

Outer Line Opacity: Off

Outer Line Length: 0

Outer Line Thickness: 0

Outer Line Offset: 0

Outer Lines Movement Error: Off

Outer Line Firing Error: Off

His Valorant Key Bindings:

Walk: Left Shift

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Use/Equip Ability: 1: Q

Use/Equip Ability: 2: E

Use/Equip Ability: 3: C

Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: X

Jump: Mouse Wheel Down

Crouch: Left Ctrl

Equip Spike: 4

Use Object: F

His Valorant graphics Settings: