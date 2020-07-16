Valorant: Mendo’s graphics, crosshair, and other in-game settings

Image credits: Team Liquid

When it comes to the world of video game streamers and professional esports players, Lucas “Mendo” Håkansson is one of the most well-known faces in the FPS genre. He is pretty good at Valorant and likes to play the game for several hours.

The Swede has a knack for picking up the mechanics of the latest shooter in town and gain mastery over them in just a matter of days.

Mendo has risen to prominence after taking to streaming and playing games like Overwatch and Apex Legends at a competitive level for Team Liquid. He has also taken up Riot Games’ latest tactical, first-person shooter, Valorant. His streams alone show how insanely good he is at that game.

No matter which FPS he has played, Mendo has always been an aggressive player. He likes to get onto the enemy’s face rather than wait for them to come to him. This playstyle is pretty much reflected in the choice of Valorant Agents that he prefers as well.

Mendo loves playing duelists in Valorant, and he has a firm grasp of the mechanics when it comes to Agents like Raze, Jett, and Reyna. He is capable of dominating his enemies with either one of them.

However, that doesn’t mean that he cannot play with backline Agents like Sage and Sova. It is his diversity that makes him such a great asset for any team to have.

So if you’re looking to replicate some of is in-game Valorant settings, here is a close-up look:

His Mouse Settings:

DPI: 450

In-game Sensitivity: 0.55

eDPI: 247.5

Scoped Sensitivity: 1

Polling Rate: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

His Crosshair Settings:

Colour: Cyan

Inner Lines: 1 / 0 / 0 / 0

Outlines: On / 1 / 1

Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 0 / 0

Center Dot: On / 1 / 2

Fade / Movement / Firing Error: Off

His Valorant Key Bindings:

Crouch: Left Ctrl

Walk: Left Shift

Jump: Space Bar

Ability 1: C

Ability 2: E

Ability 3: V

Ultimate Ability: X

Graphics Settings:

Material Quality: Low

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Detail Quality: Low

Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

Texture Quality: Low

Improve Clarity: Off

UI Quality: Low

Bloom: Off

Vignette: Off

Distortion: Off

Vsync: Off

First Person Shadows: Off

His Minimap Settings: