Valorant minimum requirements: Can your PC run Valorant?

Valorant releases today

Riot Game might have just done it again, after the monumental success of League of Legends, Valorant may be the next big thing in eSports.

The closed beta for Valorant was a resounding success as players enjoyed the unique blend of accurate gunplay and unique abilities with the Agents.

Several pro players have announced that they will be switching over for a career in Valorant, from games like CS:GO, Overwatch, and Apex Legends.

Valorant's unique 5v5 shooter gives players the choice to pick from 11 unique Agents with special abilities. More Agents will be added in the game as it evolves.

Valorant: Minimum requirements for PC

Valorant Gameplay

As for any competitive game on PC, the FPS count is key. A fraction of a second's delay in movement or attack can be the deciding factor between a victory and a loss.

Therefore, it is advisable to run Valorant on capable hardware, but as it stands, the requirements for Valorant aren't necessarily too high.

It has been optimized very well for PC, and isn't too demanding of a game, here are the minimum requirements advised by Riot Games:

Minimum requirements

CPU: Intel i3-370M

RAM: 4 GB

OS: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: Intel HD 3000

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

Recommended requirements

CPU: Core i5-4460

RAM: 4 GB

OS: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: GTX 1050 Ti

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

While you can't expect to run the game upwards of 60 FPS on minimum required hardware, you should be able to get a decent output if the Settings are turned to Low.

Here's wishing you luck in Valorant, an exciting new addition to the FPS shooter genre, and a game that is sure to make a huge splash in the gaming community.

