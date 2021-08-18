Valorant Mobile: Everything announced by Riot Games so far

Ever since Riot Games officially confirmed the development of Valorant Mobile in June 2021, anticipation for the FPS title in mobile devices has grown at a rapid rate.

Valorant launched on PCs in June 2020 after a wildly popular beta period of two months. Since then, it has captured the first-person shooter game fanbase and emerged quite successfully as a competitive FPS title; A space previously dominated solely by Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. With consistent content updates, events and esports tournaments, Riot Games made their PC FPS title a favorite among both the casual and competitive player base alike.

Valorant is coming to Mobile! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/fHzGwi3JmC — Valorant Mobile: News & Leaks (@ValorantMNews) June 2, 2021

As part of Valorant’s Year One celebration, the devs at Riot Games confirmed that Valorant Mobile is under development.

What has Riot Games exactly stated about Valorant Mobile?

Valorant is exclusively playable on Windows PCs as of now. In recent years, the mobile games market has seen meteoric growth. Along with it, more and more erstwhile PC game developers have taken notice of the huge untapped demographic in the mobile space. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Call of Duty, etc. are ome of the forerunners in that regard.

As Valorant completed one year of its release on PC, Anna Donlon, Executive Producer for Valorant, stated:

“One of our top goals this first year was to earn the trust and respect of the global FPS community and to prove to them that VALORANT will always uphold the fundamentals of a truly worthwhile competitive tac-shooter. To see our growing player community recognize and appreciate what we’re trying to do with VALORANT is beyond what we could’ve expected and we’re thrilled to soon offer the same competitive VALORANT experience to even more global players.”

While Riot Games has not discussed the release date of Valorant Mobile in any official regard, there have been a few leaks that suggest a mid-2022 release date.

south east Asia might get valorant mobile first but we will have to wait and see!! pic.twitter.com/EXueicGWWF — スレイヤー | slayer (@hello_slayer) August 2, 2021

There is likely to be a beta testing period before it is officially released. It remains to be seen whether it will be a public open beta or an invite-based closed beta for Valorant Mobile.

