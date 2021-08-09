Fans await Valorant Mobile beta after official confirmation by developers

In June 2021, the developers at Riot Games have officially confirmed Valorant Mobile. Since then, the anticipation has only grown amongst the fanbase.

Developed by Riot Games, Valorant, a 5v5 competitive FPS, took the world by storm within a year of its launch. The game’s player-friendly approach paired with Riot’s constant support has made the game one of the top choices for competitive esports.

As part of Valorant’s Year One celebration, the devs at Riot Games confirmed that the mobile port of the popular game is under development.

Anticipation for Valorant and the growth of gaming on Mobile devices

Valorant is the latest in a list of competitive games getting a mobile port. The game is extremely popular but limited to Windows PCs. With a dedicated mobile port, Valorant will bring in fans from a previously untapped demographic.

The anticipation for Valorant Mobile is rising day by day. Recently a new game called Project M, which looks oddly similar to Valorant, debuted on mobile. Developed by NetEase Games, the naming is also conveniently similar to Valorant, which was known as Project A before its release.

There is now a valorant mobile clone, lol pic.twitter.com/JYJMIbPriM — Mike - Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) August 4, 2021

Traditionally mobile hardware has been much weaker than PCs or consoles. However, with the improvement of technology, mobile devices have become much more powerful, even close to or equal to pc performance. Due to this, developers are not only able to develop complex games for the devices but also port PC games.

Previously, popular games such as Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds have received ports for mobile devices. Over the last five years, Mobile Esports has seen a massive boom in both player growth and audience interest.

Riot Games is no stranger to this development of mobile gaming. In late 2020, Riot Games released League of Legends: Wild Rift, which is a mobile port of their League of Legends.

south east Asia might get valorant mobile first but we will have to wait and see!! pic.twitter.com/EXueicGWWF — スレイヤー | slayer (@hello_slayer) August 2, 2021

With just the announcement, Riot Games have captured the fan’s attention. The anticipation for the game is growing every day. Hopefully, the developers at Riot will unveil information regarding the port soon.

Edited by Gautham Balaji