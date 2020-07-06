Valorant: n0thing’s graphics, crosshair, and other in-game settings

n0thing has been in the Counter-Strike eSports scene for a very long time.

He has now transitioned into streaming full-time, with Valorant being one of the games that he regularly plays.

Jordan ‘n0thing’ Gilbert was one of the many CS: GO professionals/streamers who took up Valorant from the very first day of its official release.

He has loved streaming the game ever since the first day of the beta launch. n0thing has been raking up some amazing highlight clips ever since the game released.

n0thing started his professional career with Evil Geniuses, while he secured his first-place win at the 2007 CPL Winter under X3O Gaming. After some years, he shifted to the latest iteration of Global Offensive.

There he joined Complexity Gaming, and then finally had a 4-year spell with Cloud9. He was later benched for Shroud, who too like him is another professional streamer. Before moving onto Valorant, n0thing had joined Old Guys Club in late 2018. He also had a contract with Complexity, to be a stand-in for the Intel Extreme Masters.

n0thing has now taken up full-time streaming, but this time around, he has been mostly streaming Valorant. He currently has over 550,000 followers on his Twitch channel and over 400,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel.

n0thing’s Valorant settings

His Mouse Settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.674

eDPI: 269,6

Hz: 1000

Scoped Sensitivity M.: 1

Windows Sensitivity: 6

His Valorant Keybindings

Walk: L-Shift

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Use/Equip Ability: 1: C

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Use/Equip Ability: 2: Q

Jump: Wheel Down

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Use/Equip Ability: 3: E

Use Object; F

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate; X

His Crosshair Settings

Color; Green

Outlines: On / 0.964 / 1

Center Dot; Off

Inner Lines: 1 / 7 / 2 / 7

Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 0 / 0

Fade / Movement / Firing Error; Off / Off / Off

His Minimap Settings

Rotate / Fixed Orientation: Rotate / Based on Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Never

His Display Settings

Display Mode; Fullscreen

Resolution: 1920×1080

Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked

HIs Graphics Settings

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: On

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

First Person Shadows: On