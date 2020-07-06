Valorant: n0thing’s graphics, crosshair, and other in-game settings
- n0thing has been in the Counter-Strike eSports scene for a very long time.
- He has now transitioned into streaming full-time, with Valorant being one of the games that he regularly plays.
Jordan ‘n0thing’ Gilbert was one of the many CS: GO professionals/streamers who took up Valorant from the very first day of its official release.
He has loved streaming the game ever since the first day of the beta launch. n0thing has been raking up some amazing highlight clips ever since the game released.
n0thing started his professional career with Evil Geniuses, while he secured his first-place win at the 2007 CPL Winter under X3O Gaming. After some years, he shifted to the latest iteration of Global Offensive.
There he joined Complexity Gaming, and then finally had a 4-year spell with Cloud9. He was later benched for Shroud, who too like him is another professional streamer. Before moving onto Valorant, n0thing had joined Old Guys Club in late 2018. He also had a contract with Complexity, to be a stand-in for the Intel Extreme Masters.
n0thing has now taken up full-time streaming, but this time around, he has been mostly streaming Valorant. He currently has over 550,000 followers on his Twitch channel and over 400,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel.
n0thing’s Valorant settings
His Mouse Settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.674
- eDPI: 269,6
- Hz: 1000
- Scoped Sensitivity M.: 1
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
His Valorant Keybindings
- Walk: L-Shift
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Use/Equip Ability: 1: C
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Use/Equip Ability: 2: Q
- Jump: Wheel Down
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Use/Equip Ability: 3: E
- Use Object; F
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate; X
His Crosshair Settings
- Color; Green
- Outlines: On / 0.964 / 1
- Center Dot; Off
- Inner Lines: 1 / 7 / 2 / 7
- Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 0 / 0
- Fade / Movement / Firing Error; Off / Off / Off
His Minimap Settings
- Rotate / Fixed Orientation: Rotate / Based on Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Never
His Display Settings
- Display Mode; Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920×1080
- Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked
HIs Graphics Settings
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: On
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- First Person Shadows: On