Pic courtesy: Riot Games

As expected from a tactical, online first-person shooter’s closed beta release, there will be a lot of server downtimes.

If you’re from North America, Brazil or Latin America, you’re probably not being able to get inside the Valorant servers at the moment, and that is because Riot is conducting scheduled maintenance in these regions.

This is ultimately a good thing, as it helps the devs from keeping the servers to crash and fix many of the bugs which cause a lot of problems inside the game.

Tomorrow, May 19, at 4:30AM PT, NA/Brazil/LATAM will go offline for some server maintenance. Back up at 10AM PT.



On May 20, KR will be down at at 4:30AM KST (local time) for the same maintenance, back up at 10AM KST. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) May 19, 2020

On the 18th of May, Riot games had Tweeted that NA/Brazil/LATAM will be going through a scheduled server maintenance from 4.30 AM PT to 10 AM PT.

The Korean servers will be following suit, and their Valorant servers will be down from 4.30 AM KST to 10 AM KST.

It’s quite nice to see that the devs are quite serious about every player’s online experience and are working hard to keep the servers in top condition.

The latest patch was quite a big one and it brought with it a lot of balance changes along with bug fixes. So it quite important for the devs to maintain their servers periodically and not let the game feel too buggy and unpolished, even if it is in the closed beta stage.