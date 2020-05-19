Valorant: NA/Brazil/LATAM Servers are down, and Korea soon to follow for maintenance
- The Valorant devs like to be on top of the new IP and roll out frequent server maintenances for better player experience
- NA/Brazil/LATAM servers are down now, with Korea soon to follow.
As expected from a tactical, online first-person shooter’s closed beta release, there will be a lot of server downtimes.
If you’re from North America, Brazil or Latin America, you’re probably not being able to get inside the Valorant servers at the moment, and that is because Riot is conducting scheduled maintenance in these regions.
This is ultimately a good thing, as it helps the devs from keeping the servers to crash and fix many of the bugs which cause a lot of problems inside the game.
On the 18th of May, Riot games had Tweeted that NA/Brazil/LATAM will be going through a scheduled server maintenance from 4.30 AM PT to 10 AM PT.
The Korean servers will be following suit, and their Valorant servers will be down from 4.30 AM KST to 10 AM KST.
It’s quite nice to see that the devs are quite serious about every player’s online experience and are working hard to keep the servers in top condition.
The latest patch was quite a big one and it brought with it a lot of balance changes along with bug fixes. So it quite important for the devs to maintain their servers periodically and not let the game feel too buggy and unpolished, even if it is in the closed beta stage.