Valorant: New leaks suggest that Deathmatch mode might be coming soon

Image Credits: Riot games screengrab of the data mine leak

'Search and Destroy' is not the only form of game mode that fans adore when it comes to their favourite tactical, first-person shooter.

'Free-for-All' and 'Team Deathmatch' modes are highly appreciated as they form a much-needed break between tense ranked grinds. Not only do these game modes take the edge off, but even push players to try out new weapons and strategies to further help them improve their in-game mechanics.

A 'Deathmatch' mode is highly required in Riot Games' latest IP, Valorant. Its competitive mode can be quite gruelling on the nerves, and inting in the game is one of the easiest things to do.

Though the game does have Spike Rush, the new game mode is not doing much in pacifying the rage that players often experience in normal match-making.

It now seems that Valorant will finally be getting a Deathmatch mode very soon.

Valorant to get Deathmatch mode?

In a recent data mine leak by 'Mang0eLeaks', it seems that Patch 1.04 has some hidden codes about the Deathmatch mode in Valorant across Haven, Split, and Bind.

Even though the developers of Valorant have been teasing the Deathmatch mode for quite some time now, they haven't given us an exact date on when it will be released.

However, this data mine suggests that the new game mode will be live in perhaps a few more patches, and probably as early as Act 2.

Valorant fans are speculating that the mode will be arriving with Agena and the new battle pass.

How will the Deathmatch mode work?

Just like with any other FPS game, i.e. CS: GO and Call of Duty, the Deathmatch mode in Valorant will possibly be following the same trope which has already been laid out and established by other games.

The mode will probably feature unlimited respawns, and host a fast-paced gameplay, where the victory goal will be to get the most number of kills in a set amount of time.

However, taking into consideration that the game revolves around Agents who boast a plethora of unique abilities, we might not get a Deathmatch which is inclined to a more traditional form of gameplay.