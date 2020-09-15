Valorant: Ninja reports the entire enemy team on suspicions of hacking

Dying in suspicious ways once or twice in a map is fine when it comes to tactical first-person shooters like Valorant. However, when it happens to you over and over again as the rounds progress, you are left with no other choice but to ring up the anti-cheat police.

In a recent Valorant live stream, former Halo and Fortnite star Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins had one of the worst experiences he has ever had in Riot’s latest IP.

In his first Valorant game of the day, Ninja encountered what he felt to be an enemy team in which all the five members were cheating. And if you’re someone as talented in video games as Ninja is, then repeatedly dying in suspicious ways surely warrants a report.

Ninja encounters 5 possible hackers in Valorant

In his live stream, we see just how much Ninja was struggling against the enemy team in Ascent. Not only were they pre-firing at him but there were moments that felt that the enemy knew exactly where he was on the map, even when he played out the round as stealthily as possible.

Initially, Ninja felt that only one of the enemy team players was cheating. He said:

"That Reyna's cheating. There's no doubt in my mind... there's no doubt in my mind she's cheating."

However, his suspicions towards the other members of the enemy team started to grow when he confronted them and asked them to report Reyna for cheating.

The enemy team denied that Reyna was cheating, and as the rounds progressed, Ninja was absolutely convinced that the entire enemy squad was hacking. He said:

"Bro that is the sussest sh*t I've ever seen!" he exclaimed, after the enemy Cypher eliminated him from the round. "No shot, no shot... I think they might all be [cheating]. That Cypher just f**king swings, jiggles and hits me immediately. He headshots you through me, both of us simultaneously, with the pre-fire too by the way."

I just played some of the most SUS/Blatant cheaters in Valorant in a long time and I straight dissected who the cheaters were, and the guy getting boosted like I was in Among us, had to be there... Have a good night <3 — Ninja (@Ninja) September 14, 2020

Ninja even took to Twitter to rant about his experience, saying:

“I just played some of the most SUS/Blatant cheaters in Valorant in a long time and I straight dissected who the cheaters were, and the guy getting boosted like I was in Among us, had to be there... Have a good night.”

Ninja called it a night after that one game of Valorant and ended his stream after reporting the entire enemy team.