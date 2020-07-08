Valorant: Ninja’s graphics, crosshair and other in-game settings

Ninja has been one of the most popular Valorant streamers on Twitch, with a lot of highlight reels to his name.

Though his popularity spiked with Fortnite, Ninja's professional career started with Halo in 2011.

Ninja is hailed as one of the best Valorant players right now (Image Courtesy: The Loadout)

When it comes to quickly adapting to the mechanics of a new game, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins beats all the other streamers. Though he does not boast a CS: GO background, Ninja has surprised many fans with how good he is in Riot Games’ latest shooter, Valorant.

Not only was he able to pick up the core mechanics of Valorant in a matter of days, but the Fortnite star was quickly hailed as one of the best Valorant players when the closed beta was still in play.

Ninja may have risen in popularity in 2017 after the release of Fortnite, but the streamer's professional esports career extends all the way back to 2011 when he played Halo for teams like Liquid, Evil Geniuses and Luminosity Gaming.

He then moved on to streaming, with battle royale being the genre that he visits the most. He streamed games like H1z1 and PUBG for a brief period and even went on to win a lot of tournaments in these games before trying Valorant.

Ninja has been able to rack up some highlights of his own in Valorant, and if you’re wondering what in-game settings he uses, then here is a look.

Ninja’s graphics, crosshair and other in-game settings in Valorant

His Mouse Settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.75

eDPI: 600

Invert Mouse: Off

Polling Rate: 500 Hz

Scoped Sensitivity Multiplier: 0.75

His Crosshair Settings

Colour: Cyan

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Center Dot Opacity: 0

Center Dot Thickness: 0

Fade Crosshair With Firing Error: Off

Show Spectated Player’s Crosshair: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 7

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 1

Inner Lines Movement Error: Off

Inner Lines Firing Error: Off

Outer Line Opacity: 0

Outer Line Length: 0

Outer Line Thickness: 0

Outer Line Offset: 0

Outer Lines Movement Error: Off

His Key Bindings bindings

Walk: Left Shift

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Use/Equip Ability: 1: C

Use/Equip Ability: 2: Mouse Button 4

Use/Equip Ability: 3: E

Use/Equip Ability:: X

Jump: Space Bar

Crouch: Left Ctrl

Equip Spike: 4

Use Object: F

Enemy Highlight Color: Red

Aim Down Sights: Hold

Sniper Rifle Aim: Hold

His Minimap Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Disabled

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

His Display and Graphics Settings

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (240 Hz)

Limit FPS Always: Off

Material Quality: High

Texture Quality: High

Detail Quality: High

UI Quality: High

Vignette: On

V-Sync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

Improve Clarity: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: On

First Person Shadows: On

