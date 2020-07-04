Valorant: Onscreen’s graphics, crosshair and other in-game settings

Craig “Onscreen” Shannon has become one of the most successful Valorant streamers out there.

In this guide, we take a closer look at his various in-game settings in Valorant.

Image Courtesy: Onscreen's YouTube channel

Valorant’s closed beta has been incredibly successful as it not only garnered ridiculous levels of popularity- drawing in players from innumerable countries and different game genres- but it also made a lot of professional gamers and streamers leave their existing games to seek a new career in Riot Games' new tactical shooter.

Craig “Onscreen” Shannon was one of the many streamers who had made the switch from CS: GO to Valorant ever since the closed beta was released. The 32-year old enjoyed a moderate amount of success when he was streaming CS: GO and just had an average of 500 viewers every time he streamed a game.

However, ever since he took on Valorant, his viewership jumped to an average of 16,000, which is significantly higher than the previous count.

Onscreen's in-game settings in Valorant

Onscreen brings some insane mechanical skills and 200IQ plays to Valorant. He is one of the best Phoenix players in the game at the moment. Here are his in-game settings, which make him a beast in Valorant:

His Mouse Settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 1.00

eDPI: 400

Invert Mouse: Off

Polling Rate: 100 HZ

Scoped Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.00

His Key Bindings

Walk: Left Shift.

Equip Primary Weapon: 1.

Use/Equip Ability: 1: C

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Use/Equip Ability: 2: Q

Crouch: Left Ctrl

Use/Equip Ability: 3: E

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Jump: Mouse Wheel Down

Use Object: F

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: V

Enemy Highlight Color: Red

Aim Down Sights: Cycle

Sniper Rifle Aim: Cycle.

His Crosshair Settings

Colour: Cyan

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 1

Fade Crosshair With Firing Error: Off

Show Spectated Player’s Crosshair: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 7

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 3

Inner Lines Movement Error: Off

Inner Lines Firing Error: Off

Outer Line Opacity: 0

Outer Line Length: 0

Outer Line Thickness: 0

Outer Line Offset: 0

Outer Lines Movement Error: Off

Outer Line Firing Error: off

His Minimap Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Disabled

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.1.

Minimap Zoom: 0.733

Minimap Vision Cones: 0

His Graphics settings

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (240 Hz)

Limit FPS Always: Off

Material Quality: Off

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

V-Sync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 2x

Improve Clarity: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

First Person Shadows: Off