Valorant: Onscreen’s graphics, crosshair and other in-game settings
- Craig “Onscreen” Shannon has become one of the most successful Valorant streamers out there.
- In this guide, we take a closer look at his various in-game settings in Valorant.
Valorant’s closed beta has been incredibly successful as it not only garnered ridiculous levels of popularity- drawing in players from innumerable countries and different game genres- but it also made a lot of professional gamers and streamers leave their existing games to seek a new career in Riot Games' new tactical shooter.
Craig “Onscreen” Shannon was one of the many streamers who had made the switch from CS: GO to Valorant ever since the closed beta was released. The 32-year old enjoyed a moderate amount of success when he was streaming CS: GO and just had an average of 500 viewers every time he streamed a game.
However, ever since he took on Valorant, his viewership jumped to an average of 16,000, which is significantly higher than the previous count.
Onscreen's in-game settings in Valorant
Onscreen brings some insane mechanical skills and 200IQ plays to Valorant. He is one of the best Phoenix players in the game at the moment. Here are his in-game settings, which make him a beast in Valorant:
His Mouse Settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 1.00
- eDPI: 400
- Invert Mouse: Off
- Polling Rate: 100 HZ
- Scoped Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.00
His Key Bindings
- Walk: Left Shift.
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1.
- Use/Equip Ability: 1: C
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Use/Equip Ability: 2: Q
- Crouch: Left Ctrl
- Use/Equip Ability: 3: E
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Jump: Mouse Wheel Down
- Use Object: F
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: V
- Enemy Highlight Color: Red
- Aim Down Sights: Cycle
- Sniper Rifle Aim: Cycle.
His Crosshair Settings
- Colour: Cyan
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 1
- Fade Crosshair With Firing Error: Off
- Show Spectated Player’s Crosshair: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 7
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 3
- Inner Lines Movement Error: Off
- Inner Lines Firing Error: Off
- Outer Line Opacity: 0
- Outer Line Length: 0
- Outer Line Thickness: 0
- Outer Line Offset: 0
- Outer Lines Movement Error: Off
- Outer Line Firing Error: off
His Minimap Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Disabled
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.1.
- Minimap Zoom: 0.733
- Minimap Vision Cones: 0
His Graphics settings
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (240 Hz)
- Limit FPS Always: Off
- Material Quality: Off
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- V-Sync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 2x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- First Person Shadows: Off