Valorant Patch 1.07: How to fix the “VCRUNTIME140_1.dll is missing” error

After Valorant patch 1.07, a new error has been upsetting the player base and it’s called the “VCRUNTIME140_1.dll is missing” error.

Sage nerfs and Viper buffs were not the only things that the latest Valorant patch brought along with it. After the latest update, players have been receiving the “VCRUNTIME140_1.dll is missing” error every time they want to log in to the game.

Now, this error is quite annoying to deal with and may not get solved with the usual solution of reopening the game or restarting your system. The more straightforward fix is to wait for Riot to hotfix it but that can take time. So if you want to get into the game as soon as possible, here is a way of solving it.

Fixing the “VCRUNTIME140_1.dll is missing” error in Valorant

In a Valorant subreddit, a player has posted a way by which anyone will be able to solve the “VCRUNTIME140_1.dll is missing” error that the game is facing at the moment.

We're aware of the "VCRUNTIME140_1.dll missing" error affecting some of you after deploying Patch 1.07. A fix is on the way! In the meantime, you can work around the issue by downloading the appropriate runtime from Microsoft here: https://t.co/AFoafxSI4P — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) September 1, 2020

Riot Games has also made a tweet that talks about a lot of viable solutions and advises the following steps:

Step 1: Download the C++ Visual drives

For this step, it’s recommended that you visit the Microsoft website and download the right Visual C++ Runtime. If you’re a bit confused as to which version to download, just go to your PC’s System Information, and you will see an option called System Type that will show the info of your PC.

Step 2: Restarting your computer

After the C++ Visual file is downloaded and installed, it will prompt you to restart your computer. Upon restarting your computer, your visual drives should be updated by then, and you will be able to launch Valorant as usual.

Step 3: Reinstalling Valorant

If the above two steps do not work, then the next best solution will be to reinstall Valorant along with Vanguard. As the issue was caused due to a patching error, reinstalling the entire game from the Riot website should be able to fix it right away.