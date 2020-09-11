Valorant Patch 1.09 onwards, you will be able to specifically pick the weapon variants you want to unlock

One long-standing criticism that Riot Games’ shooter Valorant’s cosmetic system has been facing is that it doesn’t allow players to unlock the weapon variants that they want.

However, all that is going to change from Valorant patch 1.09 onwards, and players will now be able to get the exact skin variant that they want and protect their precious Radianite Points in the process.

In the recent Ask Valorant #7 blog post, Riot’s revenue strategist, Miles “Usury” Metzger, informed fans that, “Yes! Starting with Patch 1.09 players will be able to select any variant they want. Weapon skins will still need to be fully evolved to unlock variants, but after doing so, you’ll be able to pick whichever one is most appealing to you.”

Valorant players will now get to select the weapon cosmetic variant

Valorant cosmetics like weapon skins and the VFX that comes along with them are incredibly expensive. And though some of the more exclusive skins like the Elderflame, Oni, GlitchPop look and feel incredibly impressive, not all players feel that the skins are worth the Radianite Points that they are asking for.

And the fact that you will not be able to pick a singular skin variant and have to invest in all of them to use the one you like inside the game makes it even more difficult for players to go for the skins no matter how attractive they find them to be.

If a player wants to unlock the final variant of any skin line in Valorant, then they will have to unlock all the variants before it, and that indeed is quite a significant investment for any player.

This new change will now make skins and their variants more accessible for players, and many will be opting into getting new weapon cosmetics in the coming months.