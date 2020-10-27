Valorant Patch 1.11 official notes: Skye goes live, Breach buffs, Cypher nerfs, Left-hand view model, and a whole lot more

Riot Games is sticking to their bi-weekly patch updates system in Valorant, as exactly after 14 days of patch 1.10, we have got the official notes for patch 1.11.

The new Agent - Skye, arrives on the live servers with patch 1.11. It was a delayed release on Riot’s part, as the Valorant devs wanted to prioritize the new map Icebox for patch 1.10.

And speaking of Icebox, the map will now be available in competitive matchmaking, and players will now be able to queue up fior it in their ranked Valorant games.

Moreover, many of the Valorant Agents will be going through some balance tweaks. While Breach is getting a buff, Cypher and Killjoy will see a nerf coming to their kit.

‘Left-handed view model’ will also be available from patch 1.11 of Valorant, along with a variety of quality of life upgrades.

If you’re looking for a more detailed view of patch 1.11 and why Riot decided to make these changes to Valorant, then you can always check out their official website. But for a concise gist of the new Valorant patch, we have got you covered.

Valorant Patch 1.11 official notes

Valorant AGENT UPDATES

SKYE JOINS THE VALORANT ROSTER!

Skye will be available for use in official esports competition (e.g., First Strike) after two weeks in competitive queue (November 9, barring any issues)

Advertisement

BREACH

Full flash time increased from 1.75 >>> 2

CYPHER

Trapwire

Disabled and revealed upon death

Spy Camera

Disabled and revealed upon death

KILLJOY

Deactivation Range

Alarmbot and Turret now deactivate if she is more than 40m away from them—reentering the 40m range reactivates her little friends.

Turret

Cooldown after pickup reduced from 20 seconds >>> 10 seconds

Alarmbot

Range at which Alarmbot can be detected decreased from 9m >>> 7m

Cooldown after pickup reduced from 20 seconds >>> 7 seconds

Nanoswarm

Range at which Nanoswarm can be detected decreased from 5m >>> 3.5m

Damage increased from 40/s >>> 45/s

Damage now ticks smoother and faster while in Nanoswarm, instead of in chunks of 10 every ¼ of a second

COMPETITIVE UPDATES

Icebox enters the Competitive map rotation

Shorter Unrated queue times for the highest-rank players

Added location of the current gamepod to the loading screen for all modes

Adjusted Combat Score to factor in non-damaging assists

GAME MODE UPDATES

“Play Out All Rounds” option now available in custom game lobby options

Advertisement

GAMES SYSTEMS

Updates to Economy Ruleset

Attackers who lose but survive the entire round without planting the Spike receive a reduced number of credits (1,000)

Defenders who lose but survive the entire round after the Spike has detonated also receive reduced credits (1,000)

Dying to the Spike will no longer count as a death in KDA statistics

Additional economic information added as a tooltip when hovering over the exclamation mark next to “Min Next Round” in the shop

Other Changes

Minor improvements to observer flashed indicator

New setting for observers: ‘Show Player Keybinds on Map’

New Custom Game Option: ‘Play Out All Rounds’

QUALITY OF LIFE

Left-handed view model is now available for players. Players can swap their first person view-model to lefthanded by going to the settings menu and swapping their view model to “Left-Handed”. Changing this will also show all other players as left-handed when spectating.

You can now send a direct message by clicking a friend's name in chat instead of having to type their name out

Players that have been AFK or alt-tabbed for more than 5 minutes will now appear as 'Away' in the Social Panel

Adjusted team colors to remain fixed for the full duration of a game for observers instead of having the Attacking side always appear as red, and the defending side always appear as green

[BETA] Experimental Sharpening

BUG FIXES