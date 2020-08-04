Valorant Patch Notes 1.05: Killjoy and Deathmatch release, Raze nerfs, Competitive changes and much more

The Valorant devs are sticking to their ‘one patch in every two weeks’ schedule for Valorant, and it now seems that patch 1.05 is right on schedule.
As it’s a patch that introduces ACT 2 to the live servers, it’s going to have with it the new Agent, named Killjoy, along with a whole new Battle Pass, and the Deathmatch game mode.
Raze is also getting a nerf this time around, and it will see to it that she is much more balanced and not as oppressive as she used to be in the previous Valorant versions.
If you want a detailed view of the patch notes 1.05, then you can always visit the official servers. But if you’re looking for a gist, then we have got you covered.
Valorant Patch notes 1.05
Agent Release
KILLJOY
Abilities:
ALARMBOT
Equip and deploy a bot that hunts down enemies who dare to get in the range. When my killer robot friend reaches its target...boom! Enemies who get hit are temporarily vulnerable to double damage from all sources. Hah, so fun.
Hold equip if you want to recall your deployed bot in Valorant.
Turret
Sometimes it's good to plant some roots. Deploy a turret that fires at enemies within its 180 degree cone. Hold equip to recall the deployed turret.
With my turret, I can hold an area pretty well myself while the others cover the angles I can't.
NanoSwarm
OK, check this out. Throw the grenade. When it lands, it goes quiet. Then, activate the Nanoswarm to deploy a damaging swarm of nanobots and catch the enemy crying.
LOCKDOWN
You’ll have to adjust your timing for the windup, but once you get this device going, it detains all enemies caught in its radius for about 8 seconds. Yeah, enemies can destroy it—except I built plenty more.
RAZE (Nerf)
Showstopper:
- Equip Time increased 1.1 >>> 1.4
- Quick Equip Time increased 0.5 >>> 0.7
- VFX reduced when firing rocket
- VFX on rocket’s trail slightly reduced
Blast Pack Valorant:
- Damage decreased 75 >>> 50
- Damage to objects now consistently does 600
COMPETITIVE (soft reset)
- Act Ranks have been added to the game.
- Patch 1.05 marks the end of Competitive Act I—Competitive Act II starts
- Competitive matchmaking now will have a higher chance to match solo and solo/duo players against similarly sized premade groups at the cost of queue times being slightly longer
- Rank indicators have been modified on a loss to provide more granularity into how your rank was changed— You can now receive:
- Rating decreased slightly e (1 down arrow)
- Rating decreased (2 down arrows)
- Rating greatly decreased (3 down arrows)
- Match History will now show the rank you went into the match with for that game, versus the rank you ended the game with
- You can now view your friends career tab via the context menu in the social panel. This means you can see your friends rank, Act Rank, and Match History.
- Custom Games now allow the leader to select your target game pod location and see players ping to that game pod.
GAME MODES
- Deathmatch drops! Hop in to hone your gunplay mechanics or warm up before you hit ranked
- 10-player free-for-all
- First to 30 kills with a time limit of 6 minutes
- No abilities
- You’ll load in as a random Agent that you own
- Buy whatever weapons you want; heavy armor is given to you automatically
- Killing enemies drops health kits: picking one up fully restores your health/armor AND automatically reloads your weapon.
- All enemies are periodically revealed on the minimap
- Deathmatch won’t release before the 5th of August.
QUALITY OF LIFE
- Players who report other disruptive players will now receive an email if the reported player has been punished
- Arriving mid-patch: Your rotating store offers will stop including things you already own!
BUG FIXES
- Fixed issue causing Sova’s Owl Drone to rotate slower
- Fixed issue where Reyna did not get her full heal if it began right when her overheal started to decay
- Fixed nearsight not apply properly when going through smoke parts of Viper and Phoenix’s walls
- [1.04 Hotfix] Fixed a bug where Phoenix could plant the Spike off the bomb site if he finished planting after Run it Back ended
- Fixed a bug where ping in the scoreboard would not appear for Observers
- Fixed a bug where Phoenix could in rare cases begin to auto-defuse the Spike if he was defusing the Spike when Run it Back ended
- Fixed an exploit where spamming inspect with a macro could cause server lag
- Game modifiers/cheats now notify all-chat when any player toggles them
- General fixes to moderators, tournament mode, and game modifiers
- Fixed a minimap bug, where the minimap would not correctly rotate on side swap rounds, when using fixed minimap + rotate based on side settings
- Resolved inconsistencies and cleaned up UX with options present on the Match tab in the in-game settings screen
- Resolved issue with incorrect rank briefly, and possibly persisting, to show for players in Career tab
- Resolved issue where rating adjustment indicators would show on-hover in Agent Select
- Resolved issue where account # tag wasn’t correctly showing on-hover on the Match tab in the in-game settings screen
- Resolved issue where only one team was able to vote to surrender if both queued the vote at the same time
- Fixed a bug where it was possible to interact with the character selection UI through the Shooting Range loading screen
- When equipping a gun buddy, an unassigned buddy no longer gets selected
- Fixed a visual bug where the lobby would play an unwanted animation when a match is found