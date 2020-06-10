Valorant 1.01 Update Patch Notes: Sage nerfs, Spike Rush changes and performance updates

Valorant Patch Notes for the 1.01 update are out, and they have with some minor gameplay and performance changes.

It looks like Sage will be getting a nerf in this patch- her barrier Orb range will be decreased.

Well, we didn’t exactly think that a new Valorant patch would be released so soon. The official launch for the game was just a few days ago, and it seems that Riot is already going to put out the first patch for the game.

The Valorant Patch 1.01 isn’t exactly a big one, and it comes with some minor gameplay changes which mainly deal with nerfing Sage and bringing about some balance to her kit.

During Valorant version 1.00, Sage was able to aggressively take control of plant sites with her Barrier Orb cast. The Orb had an extremely long cast range of 20, which Riot wants to scale down to 10.

Moreover, along with the Sage changes, the new game mode Spike Rush is also going to have some new gameplay added to it. Now, each game of Spike Rush features a set of 5 randomly selected Orbs- one ultimate Orb will remain constant, but the remaining four will change randomly.

So, let’s look at all the changes in Valorant's patch 1.01 in detail.

Gameplay and Balance in Valorant

Sage

Barrier Orb cast range reduced: 20 >>> 10 meters.

As a Sentinel, Sage is supposed to be most effective when defending territory that she already controls. The 20m cast range was allowing Sage to aggressively take control of neutral territory in a way that was inappropriate for her role in Valorant. This range reduction aims to keep her strong while defending territory but reduce her efficacy at taking ground.

Map updates in Valorant's 1.01 patch

Ascent

Fixed several spots where weapons were falling through the world and issues with wall penetration.

All maps

Modified several call out names to better match player terms.

Spike Rush Mode

Each game of Spike Rush now features a set of 5 randomly selected Orbs.

The Full Ultimate Orb will always be available.

4 of the remaining 7 Orb types will be chosen at random.

Chosen Orb types will be shown in a description widget both in character select and during pre-round.

New Orb Types

Health Orb - Grants teamwide health regen (instant)

20 second duration

12 HP per second (3HP per tick)

SFX/VFX only play while actually healing

Deception Orb - Applies “Paranoia” to the enemy team 3 seconds after capture

10 second debuff

Vision is greatly reduced (and a small Field of Vision shift)

Fake footsteps and gunfire play for affected players

Minimap is disabled

Golden Gun - Grants capturing player a Golden Gun

One-shot, one-kill

Perfectly accurate at all times

Agent moves at knife speed

Only has a single bullet in chamber and 2 backup rounds

Kills grant an additional round

Misc

New pre-round HUD element that shows the weapon & potential orb types for the current round.

Players now get 1 ultimate point for collecting any orb.

Performance updates in Valorant

Riot said:

Our performance work this patch primarily focuses on improving performance during combat and general performance improvements for high spec machines. The game should feel even smoother in combat and many scenes will likely have higher average FPS depending on your spec.

Combat Perf : Riot were able to fix a number of things causing dips during combat.

Skins for 9/10 players were failing to pre-load in the game. The first time you’d come across these skin in-game you’d experience a drop in frame rate.

Reduced frame dips that would occur when a kill call out was added or removed to the HUD.

Improved the performance of the Viper specific HUD elements which had some performance issues.

+FPS on Mid to High Spec: Riot were able to improve CPU bottlenecks in a few places across the code as well. Lower spec machines may still benefit from some of these improvements but would only see the gains during combat.

Added multithreaded rendering support for high end machines. If your machine meets the requirements to benefit from multithreaded rendering, you'll see a new option to turn it on or off in the Graphics Quality menu. It's on by default for these machines.

Multithreaded rendering improves performance in scenes where the cost of managing objects that need to be rendered exceeds the cost of the game simulation and the cost of actually rendering the scene on the GPU. These conditions most commonly occur when moving through scenes with lots of objects visible (ex. Split attacker spawn) and in cases where the game simulation doesn't require much work (ex. practice range, out of combat gameplay, etc.).

Multithreaded vision cones; minimap vision cones will now compute on another thread, if it's able to.

Large VFX passes across all maps, this reduced the CPU side cost of these particles by allowing the GPU to do more of the simulation.

Reworked client performance Stats to include more detailed breakdown of frame times.

Quality of life in Valorant

Sova's Recon Dart will behave more consistently and only reveal the portion of enemies behind a wall.

Added a setting that allows the inventory to always appear.

Pings will no longer draw over allies and enemies when placed behind them.

Transition out of game now shows the map you just played instead of Brimstone and Sage walking into a teleporter.

In the shooting range, changing character now uses a lightweight and more performant UI than the flow going into a match.

Missions on the end of game screen are now sorted by completion and by type.

Minor visual improvements to Contract and Battlepass rewards in the progression widget located at the top of the screen.

Bug fixes in Valorant

Fixed issue where translucent particles, like smoke layers, would show through Reyna’s Nearsight.

Fixed VFX that obscured Reyna’s screen if she scoped while healing.

Reyna’s overheal health no longer incorrectly shows 151 total when maxed.

Cypher Spycameras placed on the teleporter door frames on Bind no longer teleport it’s view location underground.

Cypher’s Cyber Cage no longer holds the teleporter doors on Bind open.

The Area-of-Effect indicators for Sova’s Recon Bolt and Reyna’s Leer now only show up on the enemy’s minimap if the player or their allies are close to the affected area.

Fixed input and other various pieces of Agent control UI showing up for spectators.

Fixed a bug in Valorant where dead player's 1st-person arms would appear to be floating in the air.

Fixed a bug in Valorant where activating a spray could exit ADS while firing.

Fixed a bug in Valorant with the Bullet Tracers setting, having this setting active used to also disable muzzle flash on some weapons in addition to tracers.

Fixed an issue with the mouse cursor flickering when moving it over the scoreboard in Valorant.

Fixed an issue in Valorant with milliseconds in the round timer not being accurate.

Fixed an issue with some keybindings not displaying keybinding conflicts warnings correctly.

Fixed an Observer bug where the first person being observed in the game did not have a character portrait.

Fixed an issue with automatic weapons rarely not displaying tracers or audio effects when fired in short bursts.

Fixed a bug in Valorant where the defuse bar was duplicated.

Fixed voice input/output devices and settings not persisting across sessions.

Fixed a slew of localization issues across end of game screens.

Fixed a handful of visual issues across end of game screens in Valorant.

Fixed an issue whispering players of the same name/general DM improvements.

Improved chat service error messaging.

Settings menu in Valorant is now letterboxed as intended.

While on the Agents page in Valorant, clicking on COLLECTION now correctly navigates back to the Arsenal page.