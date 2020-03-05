Valorant PC requirements: Everything you need to know
Riot Games' upcoming game Valorant is already making a buzz in the gaming community. A tactical shooter by nature, Valorant is expected to make its debut in the summer of 2020. IGN recently released the gameplay of Valorant from its alpha phase, and it looks stunning at first glance.
Although the visuals look high end, the system requirements to run the game are pretty low. This is great considering the game is free-to-play, and most gamers will give it a try at some point. Here are the requirements to run the game on PC:
Minimum Specs - 30fps
- CPU: Intel i3-370M
- GPU: Intel HD 3000
Recommended Specs - 60fps
- CPU: Intel i3-4150
- GPU: Geforce GT730
High-end Specs - 144+fps
- CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 3.2GHz
- GPU: GTX 1050 Ti
PC Hardware recommendations:
- Windows 7/8/10 64-bit
- 4GB RAM
- 1GB VRAM
Valorant system requirements are very low compared to today’s standard. Riot Games’ popular title League of Legends is another game that can run smoothly on low-end PCs.
However, League of Legends was released back in 2009 when most multiplayer games could run on low-end PCs. Valorant debut is much anticipated and everyone is excited to see what Riot Games can bring to the table.Published 05 Mar 2020, 21:53 IST