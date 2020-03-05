Valorant PC requirements: Everything you need to know

Valorant is coming in the summer of 2020

Riot Games' upcoming game Valorant is already making a buzz in the gaming community. A tactical shooter by nature, Valorant is expected to make its debut in the summer of 2020. IGN recently released the gameplay of Valorant from its alpha phase, and it looks stunning at first glance.

Although the visuals look high end, the system requirements to run the game are pretty low. This is great considering the game is free-to-play, and most gamers will give it a try at some point. Here are the requirements to run the game on PC:

Minimum Specs - 30fps

CPU: Intel i3-370M

GPU: Intel HD 3000

Recommended Specs - 60fps

CPU: Intel i3-4150

GPU: Geforce GT730

High-end Specs - 144+fps

CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 3.2GHz

GPU: GTX 1050 Ti

PC Hardware recommendations:

Windows 7/8/10 64-bit

4GB RAM

1GB VRAM

Valorant system requirements are very low compared to today’s standard. Riot Games’ popular title League of Legends is another game that can run smoothly on low-end PCs.

However, League of Legends was released back in 2009 when most multiplayer games could run on low-end PCs. Valorant debut is much anticipated and everyone is excited to see what Riot Games can bring to the table.